Bloomsburg, Pa. — Three Bloomsburg volleyball players were honored for their academic and athletic accomplishments this week.

Liz Boop, Emily Jackson , and Maura Ushock were named College Sports Communications (CSC) Academic All-District honorees.

Though all three players have earned academic honors over the course of their careers, it is the first time each have been named Academic All-District.

Bopp is a Second Team All-Conference middle blocker. She finished the year with 168 kills while hitting .238 for the season, leading all starters for the Huskies. She averaged 1.66 kills per set this season and 1.37 kills per set for her career. Bopp finished the year with 68 total blocks and averaged 0.68 per set for the season. Additionally, Bopp was a D2 ADA and PSAC Scholar-Athlete in 2021-22.

Jackson was a D2 ADA and PSAC Scholar-Athlete last academic year in addition to her success on the court for the Huskies this fall. Jackson finished this season second on the team in total sets played (96) and led all Husky players in total blocks (81). Offensively, Jackson had 103 kills and came away with 155 points during the 2022 season.

Ushock was a 2021-22 PSAC Scholar Athlete and receives the CSC Academic All-District honor after finishing second on the team in digs (247) and third on the team in aces (21). Defensively, Ushock averaged 2.98 digs per set and finished the year with a reception percentage of .932.

The 2022 Academic All‐District® Women's Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

The CSC Academic All‐America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be a starter or significant reserve – playing in at least 50% of the team's contests.



Academic All‐District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All‐America® ballot. First, second and third‐team Academic All‐America® honorees will be announced in late December.

