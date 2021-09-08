Southern Columbia football has been dominant for quite some time, but after this past weekend they hold a new place atop the national high school football pedestal.

According to MaxPreps, Southern Columbia football now has the longest active win streak in America.

The previous holder, Caledonia, Minnesota, had its streak broken at 71 straight wins this past Friday with a stunning loss.

Southern Columbia will look to continue the streak and keep their number one spot this upcoming weekend against 2-0 Loyalsock Township.