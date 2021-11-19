For the Mount Carmel Area High School football program, playing in the District 4, Class AA Championship Game must feel a bit like the movie Groundhog Day. This is the fourth time in five years that the Red Tornadoes have advanced to the title game where they must make the 15-mile drive up the road to play top-seeded — and frequently top-ranked — Southern Columbia Area, this time in tonight's 7 p.m. contest.

And just like Bill Murray’s character Phil Connors in the movie, each one of the previous games have felt like a repeat of the previous one. All have resulted in Southern routs — 49-14 in 2017, 39-14 in 2018 and 49-0 in 2019, or an average of 45-9.

All of that has been a humbling experience for Mt. Carmel Area, Pennsylvania’s winningest football program with 878 wins, but 13-straight losses to the Tigers, including the aforementioned district championship games. One of those was a 40-14 Southern victory eight weeks ago on Sept. 24.

But that victory was costly for Southern, which lost starting quarterback Liam Klebon for the season, and then lost for the first time in 66 games the following week against Class AAA powerhouse and undefeated Wyomissing, 41-21. Interestingly enough, the Tigers had reeled off 93-consecutive regular season victories before that setback, with their last loss coming at — you guessed it — Mt. Carmel on Oct. 28, 2011, 22-21.

Make no mistake, Mt. Carmel still considers Shamokin, and the annual battle for the “Coal Bucket,” to be its biggest rival. But that may just be because the Shamokin series began in 1893, and Southern’s only began in 1996. Or maybe it’s because the Tigers have transcended the rival status to now become Mt. Carmel’s nemesis. Consider that the Tigers scored six wins over the Red Tornadoes in the last three seasons they advanced to the district championship game, and they’ve only lost five other games total in those seasons.

Red Tornado Head Coach John Darrah (51-29) knows it’s another shot at winning the program’s ninth district championship and taking down their rivals up the road to make the state playoffs in the process.

“Honestly, this game has been big since its inception,” Darrah says. “It’s as big as it can get anytime we play each other, regardless of the situation.

“As far as the playoffs go, it’s pretty simple, if we want to be the champs we’ve got to beat the champs,” he says.

In order to do that, Mt. Carmel will have to control the clock behind its vaunted Shotgun Wing rushing attack, which has already set a school record for rushing yardage with 4,116 (343.0 yards per game). But Southern also features a powerful ground attack (309.3 yards per game) led by All-State senior halfback Gavin Garcia, who has rushed for 1,738 yards (13.3 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. He’s been a BIG difference the last few years.

“I believe we have the talent to do it [end the losing streak to Southern],” says long-time Mt. Carmel football statistician/historian Jose Gonzalo. “The only wild card now is [Gavin] Garcia, who is a special player like[Mt. Carmel greats] [Brett] Veach, [Gary] Diminick, [Dave] Shinskie, and [Nick] Sebes who all made a good team...GREAT!”

Gonzalo believes the Southern hurdle has become a bit mental to Mt. Carmel now, similar to how the Red Tornadoes have dominance over Shamokin, which hasn’t won the Coal Bucket since 1995. So what will change the script and allow the Red Tornadoes to break free from another Groundhog Day repeat?

“We cannot make mistakes and turn the ball over or not come up with points,” Gonzalo says. “We also need to make stops. I certainly believe and hope that it will be a competitive game.”