Catawissa, Pa. — In order for Mount Carmel to end years of frustrating loses to perennial powerhouse Southern Columbia, it came down to one call by Coach John Darrah.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Mount Carmel scored a touchdown to take a six-point lead. Darrah knew a Southern Columbia touchdown and extra point would put the Tigers up by one. He elected to go for the two points.

The Red Tornadoes turned to Luke Blessing, who pushed through the line for a seven-point advantage. The defense would do the rest, as the final three possessions for Southern Columbia ended with two interceptions and a punt.

The Red Tornadoes celebrated a 35-21 victory on the Tigers’ field as they move to a perfect 8-0 on the season. It was a sweet moment for the coaches and players who were greeted by a wall of cheering fans at the gate as they walked off the field.

“We tried a lot of times and were unsuccessful, but not tonight,” Darrah said.“It feels great. I’m happy for the kids for all their hard work and effort. They fought through adversity. I’m just really proud of them.”

Fighting through adversity meant matching the Tigers' scoring efforts, intensity, and energy throughout the entire night. Mount Carmel rose to the challenge as it put away its most bitter rival for a win.

The defense turned Blake Wise over five times with five interceptions. A key one came two plays into the second half when Garrett Varano jumped a route for the interception.

The turnover flipped possession, taking Southern Columbia’s first drive of the third quarter off the table as Mount Carmel took over at the 37.

“It’s always a backbreaker when they score before half then come out of the break and have a good drive,” Darrah said. “We put a lot of emphasis on that first drive. We got the interception. It was great. It was almost like getting the ball after halftime.”

Blessing capped the 37-yard drive with a 15-yard carry to pay dirt for a 20-14 lead. Blessing would score on the Red Tornadoes' next possession to setup the crucial two-point conversion.

“Nick Nestico came up to me and said, ‘This is the biggest play of the game,’” Blessing said, of the moment right before the two-point play. “We got that two-point conversion and went up by seven. It was huge for us. It was just crazy.”

Xavier Diaz added a touchdown on the next drive to put the Red Tornadoes up 35-21 with nine minutes left to play. The defense then forced a punt and Chase Balichik picked off Wise for a fifth time to ice the game.

“Our defense played a hell of a game,” Blessing said. “They came out and got five picks. They played their best defensive game. Southern couldn’t do anything but get big plays.”

Louden Murphy scored on a 12-yard run for Southern Columbia’s first points of the night. He helped set the scoring play up with a 33-yard run to open the drive.

Carter Madden scored on a two-yard run just before half. He would add another in the third quarter as Southern Columbia attempted to stay with Mount Carmel.

“Intensity-wise, there were a number of times in the game when they needed to drive the ball and they just seemed to play with more intensity,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “Even if they didn’t put it in the end zone, they drove the ball and controlled it.”

Mount Carmel’s controlled the game with its rushing attack as Blessing and Diaz combined for 181 yards on 34 carried to go with three scores. Diaz scored on a 77-yard touchdown in the opening quarter for Mount Carmel's first points.

Mount Carmel 35, Southern Columbia 21

MCA 7 7 14 7—35

SCA 0 14 7 0—21

First quarter

MCA—Xavier Davis 77 run (Drew Yagodzinskie kick) 2:00

Second quarter

SCA—Louden Murphy (Isaac Mikel Carter kick) 11:29

MCA—Luke Blessing 2 run (Yagodzinskie kick) 8:15

SCA—Carter Madden 2 run (Mikel Carter kick) 23.8

Third quarter

MCA—Luke Blessing 15 run (kick blocked) 8:53

SCA—Madden 1 run (Mikel Carter kick) 6:13

MCA—Luke Blessing 3 run (Blessing two-point conversion) 4:28

Fourth quarter

MCA—Xavier Diaz 15 run (Yagodzinskie kick) 9:07

Team statistics MCA SCA

First downs 12 12

Rushing/yards 49-311 33-225

Passing (completions/attempts/INTs) 4-7-0 3-14-5

Passing yards 108 73

Fumbles/lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties/yards 5-35 3-30

Individuals statistics

Rushing: Mount Carmel—Xavier Diaz 20-115 2 TD; Luke Blessing 14-60 2 TD; Ryan Weidner 2-6; Michael Farronato 6-87; Garrett Varano 4-18; Matthew Balichik 3-25. Southern Columbia—Braeden Wisloski 13-78; Carter Madden 6-10 2 TD; Jack Biermass 7-56; Louden Murphy 4-57; Brady Arnold 1-4; Blake Wise 2-20.

Passing: Mount Carmel—Cole Spears 2-3 68 yards; Matthew Balichik 2-4 40 yards. Southern Columbia—Blake Wise 3-14 73 yards 5 INTs.

Receiving: Mount Carmel—Garrett Varano 2-65; Jacob Shultz 1-38; Gavin Marshalek 1-5. Southern Columbia—Jacob Hoy 2-31, Carter Madden 1-40.

Records: Mount Carmel 8-0. Southern Columbia 5-3.

Next: Shikellamy at Mount Carmel, Friday, 7 p.m.; Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia, Friday, 7 p.m.

