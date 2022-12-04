Redshirt senior Josh Mason (New Ringgold, Pa./Blue Mountain) and redshirt junior Shane Noonan (Hazleton, Pa./Hazleton Area) picked up a pair of wins as the Bloomsburg wrestling team opened Mid-American Conference (MAC) action Friday night at the George Mason Tri-Meet. The Huskies fell to GMU 28-15 before dropping a 27-10 decision to Gardner-Webb University in non-conference action.

Mason pinned his first opponent of the evening at 141 pounds as he took down Michael Rapuano of George Mason University with 13 seconds left in the opening period (fall time 2:47). Mason earned his second bonus point win as he shut out his opponent from Gardner-Webb, Tyler Lamon, 8-0, to get the Huskies on the board in their second match.

Noonan picked up his first pin of the season to close out the match at 285 pounds against George Washington as he defeated Donovan Sprouse at 2:28. Noonan earned an 8-1 decision over Abe Preston of Gardner-Webb to go 2-0 on the day.

Senior Cole Rhone (Benton, Pa./Benton Area) earned a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Josh Jones of George Mason at 133 pounds to open the day for the Huskies and sophomore Cade Balestrini (Sunbury, PA/Shikellamy) picked up a 4-3 decision over Tyler Brignola of Gardner-Webb at 157 pounds for the Huskies.

Bloomsburg comes home to Nelson Field House for the first time this season on Monday, December 12 as they host Clarion University for a 7:00 p.m. MAC contest.

