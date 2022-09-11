Danville, Pa. — Southern Columbia could only hang their heads after a goal from Danville’s Grace Everett tied the game at three goals apiece in the final ten minutes of the match.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Southern Columbia, but a possible early season-defining one for the Ironmen. Two periods of overtime failed to bring a resolution as the Ironmen and Southern Columbia notched a three-all tie Saturday morning at Danville.

“We flattened out,” Southern Columbia Coach Derek Stine said. “We didn’t play our best at that point in time. We played a great first half. Second half, we dropped off and Danville picked it up. We just didn’t play our game.”

Everett scored the game-tying goal, but the outcome was put into motion by a solid attempt off the foot of Madison Merrell.

The Danville midfielder collected a ball in front of the Southern Columbia defense and popped a shot over the backline. The attempt was placed perfectly to confuse the keeper and find a way through for a goal.

“We talked about our offensive presence and changes we needed to make where the kids were stepping,” Danville Coach Angela Sivillo said. “We have players that are filling in blanks where we needed, because we had a lot to mark.”

Danville was tasked with stopping all-state mainstay Loren Gehret as she got the Tigers out to an early lead with two first half goals.

Gehret took a free kick in from 25 yards out for the game’s first goal. She doubled her efforts in the final 15 minutes of the opening half when she pushed a shot across the face of the goal.

The Ironmen wouldn’t go away as they cashed in on a goal from Lauren Law late in the first half. It was a pivotal score for the Ironmen as they gained a little energy from the effort to close out the half.

“We had to let the defense do their job, but at the same time we needed one to step up and fill the void so we could bump up and have an offensive presence,” Sivillo said. “I told them at halftime we needed to start testing them.”

Peyton Wisloski scored in the opening ten minutes of the second half. She collected a ball from Ava Yancoskie and pushed it through for a two-goal advantage.

The goals set up the rally for Danville as both Everett and Merrell scored late goals to force overtime.

Danville recorded two shots on goal in the overtime periods and attacked to force five corner attempts. Southern Columbia put two shots on goal and forced six corners in overtime.

Southern Columbia 3, Danville 3

SCA 2 1 0 0—3

DAN 1 2 0 0—3

Goals: SCA—Loren Gehret (unassisted), 9:32; SCA—Loren Gehret (unassisted), 25:36; DAN—Lauren Law (unassisted), 29:11; SCA—Peyton Wisloski (Ava Yancoskie), 41:52; DAN—Madison Merrell (unassisted), 69:29; DAN—Grace Everett (unassisted), 72:25.

Shots: SCA—21, DAN—11. Shots on goal: SCA—10, DAN—9. Corners: SCA—13, DAN—12. Saves: SCA—(Quinn Johnston) 6, DAN—(Kamryn Michael) 7. Fouls: SCA—15, DAN—9. Cards: SCA—none, DAN—none.

Records: Southern Columbia (0-1-1). Danville (1-3-1)

