Berwick, Pa. - Susquehanna Nuclear, LLC, a division of Talen Energy, has given an important tool to the Columbia-Montour SWAT Team and its affiliates with the donation of a command trailer.

The trailer will be used for law enforcement training activities, as a general command post in the event of a large-scale incident, during activities coordinated by regional Emergency Management Agencies, and as a resource for nearby fire companies.

“Our senior leadership team discussed who could best use the trailer and immediately, our local SWAT organization and EMAs rose to the top of the list,” said Susquehanna Chief Nuclear Officer Brad Berryman.

“They have supported Susquehanna, and our Montour generating facility in Washingtonville, for years and it seemed fitting that we provide them with this trailer to support the community in the best ways possible,” Berryman continued.

“We borrowed the trailer recently and used it as an incident command center during an active shooter exercise we conducted in Danville,” said SWAT Commander Chief Allen L. Breach.

“Our intention is to use it on a region-wide basis. The closest units like it are in Schuylkill County and in Williamsport, so having our own trailer will allow us to respond more efficiently. It honestly provides us so much flexibility – we’re really pleased to have received it from Talen,” Breach added.