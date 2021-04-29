columbia montour SWAT team

Columbia-Montour SWAT Commander Chief Allen L. Breach (second from right), 20+ members of the Columbia-Montour SWAT Team, Columbia County EMA Director Jennifer Long (third from left) , Montour County EMA Director Ed Burkland, and Northumberland County EMA Director Stephen Jeffrey, as well as the Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain gathered at Susquehanna Steam Electric Station to witness Commander Chief Breach formally receive a command trailer donated by Talen Energy’s Susquehanna Nuclear division. Representatives from Susquehanna Nuclear, including Chief Nuclear Officer Berryman and Talen’s Corporate Security Superintendent Mike Palmer were on hand to officially present the command trailer to the SWAT Team.

 Susquehanna Nuclear, LLC/Talen Energy

Berwick, Pa. - Susquehanna Nuclear, LLC, a division of Talen Energy, has given an important tool to the Columbia-Montour SWAT Team and its affiliates with the donation of a command trailer.

The trailer will be used for law enforcement training activities, as a general command post in the event of a large-scale incident, during activities coordinated by regional Emergency Management Agencies, and as a resource for nearby fire companies.

“Our senior leadership team discussed who could best use the trailer and immediately, our local SWAT organization and EMAs rose to the top of the list,” said Susquehanna Chief Nuclear Officer Brad Berryman.

“They have supported Susquehanna, and our Montour generating facility in Washingtonville, for years and it seemed fitting that we provide them with this trailer to support the community in the best ways possible,” Berryman continued.

columbia montour SWAT team 2

Columbia-Montour SWAT Commander Chief Allen L. Breach (foreground left) accepts the title to the command trailer from Susquehanna Nuclear Chief Nuclear Officer Brad Berryman (foreground right). Susquehanna Nuclear donated the trailer to the organization for use in regional support activities.

“We borrowed the trailer recently and used it as an incident command center during an active shooter exercise we conducted in Danville,” said SWAT Commander Chief Allen L. Breach.

“Our intention is to use it on a region-wide basis. The closest units like it are in Schuylkill County and in Williamsport, so having our own trailer will allow us to respond more efficiently. It honestly provides us so much flexibility – we’re really pleased to have received it from Talen,” Breach added.

