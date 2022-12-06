Bloomsburg, Pa. — Nicole Varano (Mt. Carmel, Pa./Mt. Carmel) and Lorelei Hartzfeld (Mount Wolf, Pa./Northeastern) of the Bloomsburg women's soccer team were named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Varano earned a spot on the First Team for the second time in her career while Hartzfeld was selected to the Second Team as a freshman. Both players were First Team All-Conference selections after helping the Huskies go 14-5-2 this year and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Varano finished the year with a team-high 10 goals and 23 points in 21 games. Varano's 10 goals were the second-most in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). The graduate student led the PSAC in game-winning goals with six, and her six game-winning scores were also tied for the fifth-most in Division II. Varano is making her second appearance on the All-Atlantic Region First Team as she also earned a First Team selection back in 2019.

Hartzfeld is one of four freshmen to appear on the All-Atlantic Region Teams and earns the postseason accolade as a defender for one of the best defensive teams in the nation. Hartzfeld helped Bloomsburg's defensive unit hold 14 opponents scoreless this season and the team's shutout percentage of .667 was the third best in all of Division II. Additionally, the team only surrendered 13 goals in 21 games played and Bloomsburg's goal against average (.613) ranks 19th in the country.

