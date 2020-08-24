A taser recently was deployed against a 34-year-old Lock Haven man charged with the aggravated assault of two PSP Lamar troopers, Clinton County court records stated.

In an affidavit, Trooper Damon Braniff wrote that Justin W. Rishel, of East Bald Eagle St., resisted arrest around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Police were attempting to serve a warrant for Rishel out of York County for his failure to appear at a preliminary hearing for a DUI arrest, Braniff wrote.

Rishel allegedly was hiding in the back of his residence when troopers arrived.

"Multiple commands were given for the defendant to exit the room but were ignored," Braniff wrote.

Two troopers made entry to the room where Rishel was hiding but he reportedly attempted to exit the room through a closed window.

"The defendant then turned around to face [the troopers] and 'postured up,' indicating he was going to fight," Braniff wrote.

The affidavit states that a struggle ensued while officers were attempting to take Rishel into custody.

"...The defendant kicked both Tpr. Gates and Tpr. Ralston in the chest and legs multiple times attempting to cause injury," Braniff said.

According to Braniff, the troopers handcuffed one of Rishel's wrists and then he "attempted to swing his arm at [the troopers] with the handcuff on his wrist to strike [them]."

Rishel allegedly ignored commands to stop resisting arrest.

"Tpr. Ralston eventually 'drive stunned' the defendant with his taser to gain compliance and take him into custody," Braniff said.

Rishel was arraigned on Aug. 14 by Clinton County District Judge Keith G. Kibler on two felony counts of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and resisting arrest.

Rishel was committed to the Clinton County Prison, unable to post $150,000 monetary bail set by Kibler.

Docket sheet