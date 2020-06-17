A state trooper from the Lamar barracks sustained minor injury when a Maryland driver allegedly accelerated into an unmarked police vehicle, PSP Lamar Corporal Tyler Morse said.

A patrol unit attempted to stop a black Honda Civic for a traffic violation around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on I-80 Westbound between mile marker 182 and 166, Morse said in a June 16 press release.

The Honda's driver, Helina Abebe, 23, of Bel Air, Md., reportedly failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

"During the pursuit, the suspect drove her vehicle into an unmarked PSP vehicle, which caused minor injury to the operator. The suspect then struck a second marked PSP vehicle, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle," Morse wrote.

Officers used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to terminate the vehicle pursuit, Morse said.

The suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a guide rail near mile marker 166 in Centre County.

Interstate 80 Westbound was closed for several hours with traffic detours at Exit 173 while police investigated the scene.

Abebe was charged on Tuesday with two counts of first degree felony aggravated assault (injury to law enforcement), two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault (attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference), one count of third degree misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer, and one count of second degree misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Abebe is awaiting a preliminary arraignment before Clinton County Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs.