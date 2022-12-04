Lock Haven, Pa. — The No. 10 Lock Haven University women's wrestling team remained unbeaten and moved to a perfect 3-0 in dual action, thanks to a dominating 37-11 victory over visiting Elmira College (2-4).

The undefeated Bald Eagles won all six contested bouts on their way to the lopsided win over Elmira, a team that started the season ranked in the top-20 nationally.

Of the six wins, Lock Haven recorded three pins and The Haven added three tech falls.

Kaelani Shufeldt (Huntington Beach, Calif./Marina), Madison Matta (Blue Ridge, Pa./Waynesboro), and Trinity Monaghan (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) all won by pin for Lock Haven.

The Bald Eagle trio of Carly Gross (York, Pa./West York), Madison Packer (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain), and Jessica Johnson (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) won by tech fall.

At 109 pounds, Shufelft pinned Skylynn Tomlinson in just 29 seconds.

Gross and Packer picked up back-to-back tech falls at 116 and 123, respectively. For Gross, the tech fall came in a flash as she ended the bout in just 30 seconds.

Matta's pin at 136 pounds stretched the Lock Haven lead to 23-6.

Johnson won by tech at 155 after a quick takedown to open the bout and Monaghan added a thrilling pin to cap the dual at 191. Monaghan battled after trailing early before earning the fall, much to the delight of the energized home crowd.

Up Next:

The Bald Eagles get right back on the mats on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Northeast Regional Duals, hosted by 11th-ranked Gannon. Action starts at 9 a.m. and The Haven is scheduled for pool-competition matches with nationally-ranked East Stroudsburg (9 a.m.) and Western New England (10 a.m.). Additional duals will be held following pool competition vs. ESU and Western New England.

Bout-by-Bout Results:

Elmira at #10 Lock Haven

December 1, 2022 | Lock Haven, Pa. | Thomas Fieldhouse

101: Taylor Goguen (EC) wins on LHU forfeit / EC 5-0

109: Kaelani Shufeldt (LHU) pinned Skylynn Tomlinson (EC) / (0:29) / Tied 5-5

116: Carly Gross (LHU) tech fall Kaitlyn Potter (EC) / 10-0 (0:30) / LHU 9-5

123: Madison Packer (LHU) tech fall Ariyanna Orosco (EC) / 14-4 (3:58) / LHU 13-6

130: #4 Lily Sherer (LHU) wins on EC forfeit / LHU 18-6

136: Madison Matta (LHU) pinned Gabby Bradigan (EC) / (2:40) / LHU 23-6

143: #6 Grace Stem (LHU) wins on EC forfeit / LHU 28-6

155: Jessica Johnson (LHU) tech fall Skylah Chakouian (EC) / 10-0 (2:29) / LHU 32-6

170: Hazel Dahlquist (EC) wins on LHU forfeit / LHU 32-11

191: Trinity Monaghan (LHU) pinned Tayana Labady (EC) / (4:34) / LHU 37-11

Final Team Score: Lock Haven 37 Elmira 11

