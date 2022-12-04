2022-12-02 Lock Haven vs. Elmira WWRE - 1
Photo provided by Lock Haven University

Lock Haven, Pa. — The No. 10 Lock Haven University women's wrestling team remained unbeaten and moved to a perfect 3-0 in dual action, thanks to a dominating 37-11 victory over visiting Elmira College (2-4). 

The undefeated Bald Eagles won all six contested bouts on their way to the lopsided win over Elmira, a team that started the season ranked in the top-20 nationally. 

Of the six wins, Lock Haven recorded three pins and The Haven added three tech falls. 

Kaelani Shufeldt (Huntington Beach, Calif./Marina), Madison Matta (Blue Ridge, Pa./Waynesboro), and Trinity Monaghan (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) all won by pin for Lock Haven. 

The Bald Eagle trio of Carly Gross (York, Pa./West York), Madison Packer (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain), and Jessica Johnson (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) won by tech fall. 

At 109 pounds, Shufelft pinned Skylynn Tomlinson in just 29 seconds. 

Gross and Packer picked up back-to-back tech falls at 116 and 123, respectively. For Gross, the tech fall came in a flash as she ended the bout in just 30 seconds.

Matta's pin at 136 pounds stretched the Lock Haven lead to 23-6. 

Johnson won by tech at 155 after a quick takedown to open the bout and Monaghan added a thrilling pin to cap the dual at 191. Monaghan battled after trailing early before earning the fall, much to the delight of the energized home crowd. 

Up Next:

The Bald Eagles get right back on the mats on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Northeast Regional Duals, hosted by 11th-ranked Gannon. Action starts at 9 a.m. and The Haven is scheduled for pool-competition matches with nationally-ranked East Stroudsburg (9 a.m.) and Western New England (10 a.m.). Additional duals will be held following pool competition vs. ESU and Western New England. 

Bout-by-Bout Results: 

Elmira at #10 Lock Haven

December 1, 2022 | Lock Haven, Pa. | Thomas Fieldhouse 

101: Taylor Goguen (EC) wins on LHU forfeit / EC 5-0

109: Kaelani Shufeldt (LHU) pinned Skylynn Tomlinson (EC) / (0:29) / Tied 5-5

116: Carly Gross (LHU) tech fall Kaitlyn Potter (EC) / 10-0 (0:30) / LHU 9-5

123: Madison Packer (LHU) tech fall Ariyanna Orosco (EC) / 14-4 (3:58) / LHU 13-6

130: #4 Lily Sherer (LHU) wins on EC forfeit / LHU 18-6

136: Madison Matta (LHU) pinned Gabby Bradigan (EC) / (2:40) / LHU 23-6

143: #6 Grace Stem (LHU) wins on EC forfeit / LHU 28-6

155: Jessica Johnson (LHU) tech fall Skylah Chakouian (EC) / 10-0 (2:29) / LHU 32-6

170: Hazel Dahlquist (EC) wins on LHU forfeit / LHU 32-11

191: Trinity Monaghan (LHU) pinned Tayana Labady (EC) / (4:34) / LHU 37-11

 Final Team Score: Lock Haven 37 Elmira 11 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.