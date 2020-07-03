A naked Mill Hall man was tased last night after allegedly assaulting a Jersey Shore police officer, the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department reported.

Jason Kinley, 34, was "running around yelling at cars going by" in the 200 block of Calvert Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Sergeant Brian Fioretti told NorthcentralPA.com.

"We're assuming it's drug related by the way he was acting and talking," Fioretti said.

Motorists noticed the naked man and called police.

"The officer said he had his taser out because the guy wouldn't comply to get on the ground. The guy kept saying, 'Tase me, tase me.' Finally he turned and came at the officer and that's why he ended up using the taser," Fioretti explained.

He kicked a police officer during the struggle, according to police.

Kinley was jailed at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 unsecured bail

set by Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon, who was on-call last night.

He's being held on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment.