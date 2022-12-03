Lock Haven, Pa. — The United Soccer Coaches (USC) released the 2022 Division II All-Region teams and Connor Swope of the Lock Haven men’s soccer team was named to the Second-Team in the Atlantic Region.

The sophomore midfielder makes his first appearance on the USC All-Region team after a breakout 2022 campaign which saw Swope named to the Eastern Division First-Team in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

In 2022, Swope was second on the team in points and goals notching 14 and 5, respectively. Swope also tied for the team-high with four assists and served as a key attacking midfielder for the Bald Eagles.

The Bald Eagles capped the 2022 season in style with a 3-0 win over visiting Shepherd and the All-Region honoree Swope handed out an assist on the opening goal of the game.

