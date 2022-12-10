2022-12-05 Hunter O'Connor Lycoming WRE - 1

Williamsport, Pa. — After beating the top three seeds at the Ohio Northern Invitational to win his first collegiate tournament, senior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore, Pa./Jersey Shore Area) has earned his first career Middle Atlantic Conference Wrestler of the Week award.

O'Connor beat No. 3 seed Anthony Greco of Heidelberg by major decision, 19-7, to start his tournament before he beat Dubuque's Brock Radeke by tech fall, 16-0, to reach the semifinals, where he pinned Dubuque's second-seeded Brody Hawtrey in 2:19. He capped the tournament with a 16-7 major decision over the tournament's top seed, Ohio Northern's Teagan Hendricks. 

O'Connor is 10-3 this year and 43-36 in his career. 

He is the first Warrior to earn the MAC Wrestler of the Week award since fellow senior Connor Fulmer (Catawissa, Pa./Southern Columbia) won the award on Dec. 6, 2021, also winning the ONU Invitational. 

The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday, Dec. 10, when they host a quad-meet in Lamade Gym, taking on Keystone (1 p.m.), Oswego State (2:30 p.m.) and Pitt-Bradford (4 p.m.).

