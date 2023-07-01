Lock Haven, Pa. — Ryan Miller, a standout performer for the Lock Haven men’s track and field team, has been named a 2022-23 Academic All-American.

Miller, a Bradford native, was named to the 2022-23 Academic All-America Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team, which was selected by the College Sports Communicators. He earned a spot on the Third Team, and this prestigious honor marks the second consecutive season where Miller was named an Academic All-American.

Miller stood out on the track as he ran to All-Conference and All-Region honors during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. The biology major also excelled in the classroom and recorded a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average.

On the track in 2022-23, Miller expanded an already impressive athletic resume.

During the 2022-23 indoor season, he ran to an individual Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title, as he successfully defended his 400-meter indoor crown.

Miller was named to the Indoor All-Region Team and his NCAA Division II provisional mark of 47.85 was the fastest time at 400 meters during the indoor campaign in the Atlantic Region. He also finished seventh at the PSAC Indoor Championships in the 200-meter dash.

During the regular season, he recorded a school-record time of 47.85, and in doing so became the first Lock Haven men’s sprinter in history to ever dip under the 48-second mark indoors.

During the recent 2023 outdoor season, Miller ran to All-Region status in the 400-meter dash. His time of 48.06 ranked fifth in the Atlantic Region. At the 2023 PSAC Outdoor Championships, he was second in the 400m, seventh in the 200m and was part of Lock Haven third-place 4x400-meter relay team.

Following the academic and athletic year, Miller was named to 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Division II Academic All-District Team and he was one of two Lock Haven Athletics’ Male Scholars of the Year award winners.

Overall, Miller was one of 12 repeat selections on the Academic All-America Team and he was one of six student-athletes honored from the PSAC.

