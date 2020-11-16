Lock Haven, Pa. – This simple drug may save the life of someone you love – and it's available for free.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, will be freely available for pickup in Lock Haven on Wednesday.

The West Branch Drug and Alcohol Commission will host a community drive-thru distribution of Naloxone kits at 124 1/2 East Main St., Lock Haven, on Nov. 18.

Kits are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the parking lot on East Main Street, adjacent to the West Branch office.

"Resources and instructions on how to administer naloxone will be provided," the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission said.

Participants are asked to remain in their car and staff will bring them everything they need.

'We ask if you walk up to the tent, please wear a mask," West Branch said.