At least two families were displaced from their homes by a blaze that ripped through the roof of the Lock Haven Gardens yesterday morning.

A witnesses said the fire broke out at the town homes, 645 East Bald Eagle Street, around 9:45 a.m. May 15.

According to the Clinton County Fire Wire, Lock Haven fire departments Hand in Hose and Hope Hose Companies, as well as Castanea Fire Company, Mill Hall Fire Company, Dunnstown Fire Company, Goodwill Hose Company, Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company, Citizens Hose Station 45 and Lock Haven EMS responded.

"[One of the fire victims] told me he is not quite sure of the damage, what they lost, or if anything can be salvaged. He told me the Red Cross is unable to help them until Monday so they are displaced for the entire weekend," Lindsey Shinn wrote on the Lock Haven Crisis Contact Facebook page.

A family of five with children ages 8, 11, and 13, was impacted, Clinton County resident Kylea Culver said.

"This morning we got the call that my sister-in-law's house caught fire," Culver wrote in a public Facebook post. "Her and her husband would give their shirts off their back for anybody! Her family is devastated right now and could really use a small kind gesture."

Donations for that family can be dropped off on the porch of 518 East Church St., Lock Haven, Culver said. The mom wears size medium clothes and size 8 shoes; the dad wears size large; the 13-year-old boy wears men's medium; the 11-year-old girl wears juniors medium leggings and youth shirts sizes 14/16 or a women's size small; the eight-year-old boy wears youth sizes 8 to 10.

Clinton County resident Jimmy Jonathan created a GoFundMe page for his mother and siblings, another family reportedly impacted by the fire.

"My mother and my siblings lost everything to a fire that started in their neighbor's apartment and quickly spread to theirs," Jonathan wrote. To donate to that family, visit the GoFundMe page.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.