Erie, Pa. — The No. 10 Lock Haven women's wrestling team (6-1) headed to Gannon University for the 2022 Northeast Duals, and the Bald Eagles posted a 3-1 record including wins over No. 15 New Jersey City, Western New England and Elmira.

The Haven opened things up in pool play with a 40-0 win over Western New England, before dropping their second dual to No. 11 East Stroudsburg, 29-18.

The duals then moved to placing and the Bald Eagles were sent into a pool with Elmira and No. 15 New Jersey City to battle for fourth through sixth place as only group winners moved to play for the top three spots.

The Haven was dominant in their next two duals and opened with a 30-15 win over No. 15 New Jersey City, before pouring it on Elmira 35-10.

On the day, a trio of Bald Eagle stars posted dominant 4-0 records as Kaelani Shufeldt (Huntington Beach, Calif./Marina), Madison Matta (Blue Ridge, Pa./Waynesboro) and Jessica Johnson (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) each posted spotless marks.

At 109, Shufeldt made her mark as three of her four wins came by pin as the freshman flexed her muscles.

Matta also notched two victories by fall in her outing at 136 pounds, Johnson pinned one of her opponents on the day at 155 pounds.

Another trio notched 3-1 records on the day as Madison Packer (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain), Lily Sherer (Shohola, Pa./Delaware Valley) and Trinity Monaghan (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) helped the Bald Eagles with impressive outings.

Packer added a fall victory competing at 123 pounds, as did Monaghan at 191, and at 130, the nation's No. 6 ranked wrestler Sherer pinned two of her opponents on the day.

Up Next:

The Bald Eagles break until 2023 when they travel to the National Dual Meet Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. That meet is set for January 6 and 7 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

