Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City Lions opened the season with a busy weekend, traveling to Philadelphia before returning to Williamsport for their home opener.

The City Lions lost 2-1 on Saturday, conceding a penalty kick in the 40th minute, which would end up being the eventual winner for the Lonestars, who played host to the Lions on Saturday.

Tevin Beadle scored the Lions' only goal in the day, continuing his goal-scoring form from the 2022 season. The Lions then bounced back on Sunday at home, with a 4-1 victory. A brace, or 2 goals, from Kolachi Pombor, and goals from Logan Moore and Sean Barrant, were enough to lead the Lions to their first victory of the year.

The Lions travel next Sunday as they look to build on their victory with the game against Pasco, the New Jersey-based club.

