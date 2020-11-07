Police in State College are asking the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing 19-year-old woman.

According to a report from Statecollege.com police said 19-year-old Claire A. O'Connor was last seen Friday at approximately 10 a.m.

O'Connor is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is listed as 5-9 with a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about O'Connor's whereabouts are being asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.