Methamphetamine recently was seized from a vehicle in Centre County, state police at Rockview reported. Officers said they awoke the sleeping operator of a still-running vehicle that reportedly smelled like marijuana.

Police said they had to "bang on the window" to rouse Damion Confer, 24, of Julian, around 8:01 a.m. on May 5.

Julian allegedly was sleeping inside his vehicle near the intersection of Apple and East Race Streets, Union Township, Centre County.

"There was an apparent odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle," investigating officer Robert Turnbaugh wrote.

A search was conducted and the following drugs were seized, according to Turbaugh: approximately eight grams of methamphetamine, approximately 13 grams of marijuana, and approximately one gram of THC wax.

Drug possession charges will be filed, Turnbaugh said.