Hershey, Pa. – The Penns Valley Cross Country team came through in a big way Saturday morning as it delivered a Class A State Championship to the school in Hershey.

The group of Kelsey Hull, Anna Stizer, Alexis Durn, Danielle Fetterolf, Abigail Stitzer, Grace Navigilia, Ann-Marie LePean, and Lisa Bierlein claimed the best overall team score to get the top team prize in the field.