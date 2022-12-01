University Park, Pa. — Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named a Finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday. He is one of three finalists for the honor, joining Oklahoma State's Matt Hembrough and UCF's Alex Ward.

The Mannelly Award is presented to the best long snapper in college football.

Chris Stoll · R-Sr. · LS · 6-2 · 262 · Westerville, Ohio · St. Francis DeSales

He has appeared in 46 career games and is serving as a team captain.

Stoll is in his fourth season as Penn State's primary long snapper.

Stoll has helped the punt unit to rank 25th in the FBS with a 40.58 net punting average.

Has helped Jake Pinegar to convert 12 field goals this season, including two 50-yard field goals and four 40-yard field goals.

Has aided Barney Amor to average 44.1 yards per punt, the second-highest average in a season at Penn State.

Has also helped Amor to land 20 punts inside the 20 and 13 inside the 10 as well as hit 15 punts of 50+ yards.

Has helped Amor and Pinegar to each win a Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

With Stoll has the primary long snapper, since 2019, Penn State ranks first in the nation in punts inside the 10 (19.7 percent), third in punts inside the 20 (44.5 percent) and seven th in net punting (41.3).

Is also on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list.

Was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List for the second-straight season.

Earned a scholarship in the summer of 2020.

Is a three-time Dean's List selection.

Is in his third year as President of Penn State's Uplifting Athletes, a chapter that has raised nearly 1.4 million dollars for kidney cancer treatment and research since the first Penn State Lift for Life was held in 2003.

He is just the second, three-time president in program history, joining Brett Brackett (2008-10).

Was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee during the 2021 season.

Helped Penn State's punting unit rank second nationally in net punting (44.5) and ninth in punt return defense (2.79) in 2021.

Snapped for Big Ten Punter of the Year and Ray Guy Award finalist Jordan Stout.

The Patrick Mannelly Award winner will be selected at the live award ceremony on December 10, 2022 in Lake Bluff, Ill.

The Mannelly Award, created in 2019, benefits Bernie's Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff. The award is named after Patrick Mannelly, a long snapper at Duke, who played 16 years in the NFL (1998-2013) with the Chicago Bears.

Penn State Football Recognized As Award Semifinalists/Finalists

Abdul Carter : Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Sean Clifford : Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, Wuerffel Trophy

Manny Diaz : Broyles Award

Joey Porter Jr. : Bendarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy

Chris Stoll : Mannelly Award (Finalist)

Jonathan Sutherland : William V. Campbell Trophy

