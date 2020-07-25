Award recognizes the most versatile player in College Football

University Park, Pa. – Penn State junior running back and kick returner Journey Brown was named one of 50 players to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, it was announced by The Louisville Sports Commission on this week.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 2021.

More information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com.

Journey Brown Bio:

Averaged 6.89 yards per carry in 2019, ranking fifth at Penn State, while his 12 rushing touchdowns finished tied for 13 th .

. Set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis (12/28/19), topping Saquon Barkley's 194 yards in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Selected to the AP All-Bowl Team, ESPN All-Bowl Team and Sports Illustrated All-Bowl Team.

Named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.

Earned the Tim Shaw Thrive Award, as a student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates, at the team's awards banquet.

Appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts in 2019 and had at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games to end the season.

Had a career-long 85-yard run vs. Pitt (9/14/19), the second-longest non-scoring run in program history (Blair Thomas 92-yard run vs. Syracuse, 1986).

Finished third in the Big Ten and 27th in the FBS with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Ranked fifth in the Big Ten with 890 rushing yards.

Had eight rushes of 30-plus yards (3rd in Big Ten, 12th in FBS), four rushes of 40-plus (T-3rd, T-16th), two rushes of 50-plus (T-3rd, T-30th) and 10 rushes of 20-plus (4th, T-33rd).

The 2020 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2019 statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2020 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll will be eligible to win the Award.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade