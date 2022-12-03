University Park, Pa. — Penn State women's ice hockey goaltender Josie Bothun was named College Hockey America Goaltender of the Month.

This is her first CHA Goaltender of the Month nod this season.

During the month of November, Bothun played and started in all eight games and tallied a record of 4-4-0. She recorded two shutout victories against Brown and Boston University and posted a GAA of 1.86 with a save percentage of .923. The Wyoming, Minn. native currently stands with a 2.10 GAA, a 10-8-1 record and save percentage of .920.

Syracuse picked up two awards as Sarah Thompson was named Forward of the Month while Maya D'Arcy received Defensive Player of the Month honors. Thea Johansson of Mercyhurst wrapped up the monthly awards with a Rookie of the Month nod.

The Nittany Lions return to action today when they host Syracuse. Puck-drop is set for 1 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.

