Madison, WI — Penn State (8-0, 1-0 B1G) rolled into Madison and downed homestanding Wisconsin (6-2, 0-1 B1G) 28-11 in the Big Ten wrestling opener for both teams. The Nittany Lions won seven of ten bouts in the B1G national telecast from Madison, Wis.

Penn State picked up four wins against ranked opponents in the win, including a ranked victory for true freshman Levi Haines in his Big Ten dual debut at 157.

Wisconsin’s fifth-ranked Eric Barnett posted a 15-0 technical fall over Nittany Lion freshman Gary Steen at 125 to give UW an early 5-0 lead. But Penn State answered right back when Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, tallied six takedowns in a 14-5 major over No. 27 Taylor LaMont, cutting the Badger lead to 5-4. Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 5 at 141, tallied five takedowns in a convincing 12-3 major over Wisconsin’s Felix Lettini and the Nittany Lions led 8-5.

Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 15 at 149, battled No. 2 Austin Gomez tough before dropping a hard-fought 6-2 decision to the second-ranked Badger. True freshman Levi Haines took on No. 16 Garrett Model at 157 and broke the dual meet tie by dominating the Badger. Haines collected five takedowns and a four-point turn to roll to a 16-6 major and put the Nittany Lions on top 12-8 at the halftime break.

Matt Lee got the call at 165 and dropped a tough 18-6 major to No. 5 Dean Hamiti to begin the second half. Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, rolled up nine takedowns in a lopsided 22-8 major over Josh Otto, putting Penn State back on top 16-12. Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, extended Penn State’s lead with a dominating 16-0 tech fall over Tyler Dow. Brooks used three four point turns to roll to the 16-0 tech fall at the 4:32 mark.

Max Dean, ranked No. 5 at 197, then iced the dual meet win. Dean used two near fall turns in the third period to post an 11-2 major decision over No. 14 Braxton Amos. Wisconsin lost a team point for mat control during the 197 bout and Penn State lead 25-11 Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 1 at 285, closed out the dual with a strong 6-2 win over No. 11 Trent Hillger. Penn State walked away with the 28-11 dual meet victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Penn State owned a 30-10 takedown edge in the dual. The Nittany Lions picked up seven bonus points off a tech fall (Brooks) and five majors (Bravo-Young, Bartlett, Haines, Starocci, Dean).

The Nittany Lions are now 8-0, 1-0 B1G. Wisconsin falls to 6-2, 0-1 B1G. Penn State is off next weekend and returns to action on Jan. 20 when it hosts Michigan in the first of two BJC Duals. The Nittany Lions and Wolverines tangle at 7 p.m. in another B1G national telecast.

#1 Penn State 28, #11 Wisconsin 11

January 6, 2023 – Madison, Wis.

125: #5 Eric Barnett WIS tech fall Gary Steen PSU, 15-0 (TF; 5:11) 0-5

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. #27 Taylor LaMont WIS, 14-5 4-5

141: #4 Beau Bartlett PSU maj. dec. Felix Lettini WIS, 12-3 8-5

149: #2 Austin Gomez WIS dec. #15 Shayne Van Ness PSU, 6-2 8-8

157: Levi Haines PSU maj. dec. #16 Garrett Model WIS, 16-6 12-8

165: #5 Dean Hamiti WIS maj. dec. Matt Lee PSU, 18-6 12-12

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Josh Otto WIS, 22-8 16-12

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU tech fall Tyler Dow WIS, 16-0 (TF; 4:32) 21-12

197: #4 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. #14 Braxton Amos WIS, 11-2 25-11*

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU dec. #11 Trent Hillger WIS, 6-2 28-11

* Wisconsin deducted team point

Attendance: 2,501

Records: Penn State (8-0, 1-0 B1G); Wisconsin (6-2, 0-1 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: home vs. Michigan, Friday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. – Bryce Jordan Center

DUAL MEET BOUT-BY-BOUT:

125: Gary Steen took on No. 5 Eric Barnett at 125. Barnett worked his way in on a low shot early and took a 2-0 lead with a quick takedown. The Badger was able to build up over a minute in riding time with top control. He then turned Steen for two back points and a 4-0 lead at the 1:07 mark. He turned Steen once more for four back points to lead 8-0 with 2:39 in riding time after the opening period. Steen chose neutral to start the second period and took a low shot that Barnett countered for another takedown and a 10-0 lead. Barnett turned Steen for four back points and led 14-0 after two periods with over 4:00 in riding time. Barnett chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to finish the 15-0 technical fall at the 5:11 mark.

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young faced off against No. 27 Taylor LaMont at 133. Bravo-Young worked the center of the mat patiently over the first minute-plus before connecting on a low single to take a 2-0 lead. Bravo-Young built up 1:05 in riding time before LaMont escaped to a 2-1 score, which held for the remainder of the period. Bravo-Young chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. He continued to work the center of the mat, taking a series of high shots that forced LaMont backwards as the clock hit 1:00. Bravo-Young’s steady pressure led to a second takedown and a 5-2 lead at the :30 mark. Bravo-Young continued to maintain contact with the Badger and finished off the period with a takedown and a rideout to lead 7-2 after two. LaMont chose down to start the third period and Bravo-Young cut him loose after building up 1:28 in riding time. Bravo-Young forced LaMont into a stall warning, took him down and cut him loose to a 9-4 lead with :58 left in the bout. Bravo-Young bulled through a high single for another takedown and lead 11-4. He finished off the bout with a final takedown and, with 2:04 in riding time, posted the 14-5 major decision.

141: Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 4 at 141, met Felix Lettini. Bartlett controlled the center of the mat to start the bout, taking a low single at the 2:00 mark and finishing off the takedown for an early 2-0 lead. He built up :34 in riding time before Lettini escaped to a 2-1 score. Bartlett turned another low single into a 4-1 lead as the clock hit :45 and then he went to work on top, building up riding time. Bartlett finished the period on top and carried that lead, and 1:15 in time, into the second period. Lettini chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 4-2 score. Bartlett fought off a slight Lettini shot with 1:30 on the clock and then took a 6-2 lead with a third takedown. Bartlett forced a stall warning and then finished the period off with a takedown and rideout to lead 8-3 after two. Bartlett chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 9-3 lead. He added a fifth takedown and clinched the riding time point with a strong ride. Bartlett finished of the match on top and rolled to a 12-3 major with 3:16 in riding time.

149: No. 15 Shayne Van Ness met No. 2 Austin Gomez in a battle at 149. Van Ness set the tempo early, setting up a series of shots that allowed the Lion to maintain position in the middle of the mat. Gomez got in on a low shot that Van Ness was able to break free from as the clock hit 1:50. The second-ranked Badger was able to take a 2-0 lead with a takedown at 1:41. Gomez gave up one stall warning during a rideout to close out the period. Leading 2-0, Gomez chose down to start the second period and escaped to a 3-0 lead. Van Ness stepped back from a fast Gomez shot at the 1:35 mark and moved in on a double leg that nearly resulted in a takedown. But Gomez was able to drift out of bounds and action continued in neutral as the clock moved past 1:00. Van Ness pressured Gomez backwards but could not break through the Badger’s defense and trailed 3-0 after two. Van Ness chose neutral to start the third period. He continued to move in on offense, looking for a takedown to cut into the Badger lead. As the clock moved below 1:00, Van Ness continued to shoot and Gomez countered a late one to open up a 5-0 lead with :30 left in the bout. Van Ness rolled through a reversal to cut the lead to 5-2 with :15 left but Gomez, with riding time, was able to notch the 6-2 win.

157: True freshman Levi Haines met No. 16 Garrett Model at 157. Haines came out fast, turning a high single into a takedown for an early 2-0 lead. Model escaped to a 2-1 score but Haines was relentless on offense. The Nittany Lion freshman took the Badger down a second time and then settled in on top. He quickly worked the Badger and rolled him for four back points, nearly pinning him before Model was able to turn his stomach back to the mat. Model managed an escaped and Haines led 8-2 after one. Model chose down to start the second period and Haines controlled the action until he had 2:07 in time before Model escaped. Haines continued to press on offense and turned a high double into another takedown and a 10-3 lead with 1:20 on the clock. Model escaped to a 10-4 score and Haines had 2:28 in riding time. Haines scrambled his way to another takedown and finished the period on top to lead 12-4 with 2:46 in time after two periods. Haines chose neutral to start the third period. Model picked up his first takedown and cut the lead to 12-6 at the 1:35 mark. Model was able to control Haines for a bit but the Lion escaped to a 13-6 lead at the 1:00 mark and went back to work on offense. He took a high single and steadily turned it into a double four another takedown with :25 left. Leading 15-6 with clinched riding time, Haines finished the bout on top and rolled to the 16-6 major with 2:31 in riding time.

165: Matt Lee battled No. 5 Dean Hamiti at 165. Hamiti took a quick early shot and Lee countered the move to gain control of the Badger’s left leg. He lifted it high towards his chest and spent over a minute trying to work Hamiti to the mat for a takedown. He finished off the takedown to open up a 2-1 lead with 1:35 after a quick Hamiti escape. Hamiti connected on a low shot to take a 3-2 lead with :55 left in the opening period. Lee tried to work his way off bottom as the period wound down but Hamiti was able to finish the period on top. Trailing 3-2, Lee chose down to start the second period. Hamiti built up over 1:00 in riding time but Lee worked his way to an escape to tie the bout at 3-3 with 1:03 on the clock. Hamiti turned a fast takedown into a cradle and nearly pinned Lee, but the Lion worked his way off his back and did not give up the fall. Hamiti got four back points with the move and led 9-3 after two. Hamiti chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 10-3 lead. Hamiti finished off the match with a flurry of takedowns and posted the 18-6 major decision.

174: Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, met Josh Otto. Starocci was patient to start the bout, taking a 2-0 lead with a takedown at the 1:30 mark. He cut Otto loose and moved back in on offense, leading 2-1. Starocci turned a single into a second takedown and a 4-2 lead after cutting Otto loose again. Starocci finished off the period with a third takedown and a rideout and led 6-2 after one. Otto chose down to start the second period and Starocci nearly locked his shoulders to turn him. But Otto rolled out of control on the move to escaped. Starocci quickly moved in for another takedown and an 8-3 lead at the 1:25 mark. Starocci, after cutting Otto once more, forced a stall warning and then took him down again. He picked up his sixth takedown and the :25 mark and led 12-5 with 1:55 in time after two periods. Starocci chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 13-5 lead. Starocci took a 15-5 lead with another takedown, picked up a stall point and cut Otto loose. Starocci added two more takedowns, stall point and riding time to roll to a 22-8 major decision.

184: Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, faced Tyler Dow. Brooks worked the center of the mat, setting up his offense to begin the opening stanza. The Nittany Lion took a series of high singles before settling in on a low shot that led to a first takedown and a 2-0 lead. Brooks controlled the action on top, looking for a chance to turn the Badger for back points. Brooks turned Dow in the final seconds, picking up four back points to lead 6-0 after one. Brooks chose down to start the second period and quickly rolled through a reversal to up his lead to 8-0. He then worked Dow’s shoulders to the mat, nearly picking up a pin with a four-point turn. He reset himself and then ended the match with another four point turn to post the 16-0 technical fall at the 4:32 mark.

197: No. 4 Max Dean met No. 14 Braxton Amos at 197. Dean fought off an early Amos shot and then a second as action moved out of bounds. Dean moved in quickly with a takedown on the reset and led 2-0 at the 1:46 mark. He then controlled action on top, building up over 1:00 in riding time but giving up one stall warning in the process as the clock hit :40. Dean built up 1:35 in time before a late Amos escape cut the Dean lead to 2-1 after one. Dean chose down to start the second period, worked his way to his feet and then reversed Amos to open up a 4-1 lead. Amos escaped to a 4-2 score at the 1:10 mark. Dean continued to shoot, forcing Amos to play defense as the second period wound down. The Nittany Lion led 4-2 with 1:24 in riding time after two periods. Amos chose down to start the third period and Dean went to work on top, trying to turn Amos for back points. Dean was unable to turn Amos but maintained control as the clock moved below the 1:00 mark and the Lion had clinched the riding time point. Dean turned Amos for two back points, resent and then finished off the mat with a four-point turn. He added 3:24 in riding time and rolled to the 11-2 major decision.

285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet took on No. 11 Trent Hillger at 285. Kerkvliet moved in quickly on Hillger, using a fast low shot to open up an early 2-0 lead. He cut Hillger loose at the 2:00 mark and went back to work on offense. Kerkvliet took a shot at 1:15, Hillger nearly countered for a takedown only to have Kerkvliet continue to scramble, picking up a second takedown to lead 4-2 at the :35 mark. Kerkvliet chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 5-2 lead. Kerkvliet spent the rest of the period trying to notch another takedown but Hillger was able to back away for the period and the Nittany Lion settled for the 5-2 lead after two. Hillger chose down to start the third period and Kerkvliet built his riding time point up over 1:00. Kerkvliet flattened Hillger’s stomach to the mat and began looking for a turning combination. While not able to turn the Badger big man, Kerkvliet finished off the bout with a full rideout and, with 2:43 in time, rolled to a 6-2 win.

