University Park, Pa. — Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was honored as Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year recently. Singleton was among 10 Penn State offensive players picking up All-Big Ten honors.
Singleton was a third-team All-Big Ten selection, joining OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu (second team), OL Juice Scruggs (third team), TE Brenton Strange (third team), RB Kaytron Allen (honorable mention), QB Sean Clifford (honorable mention), OL Bryce Effner (honorable mention), OL Hunter Nourzad (honorable mention), WR Parker Washington (honorable mention) and OL Sal Wormley (honorable mention).
With 10 offensive and 13 defensive/special teams selections, Penn State has 23 All-Big Ten selections in 2022.
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year
Third Team [Coaches]
Third Team [Media]
- Was named Second Team All-Big Ten by the media as a return specialist on Tuesday.
- Singleton has 941 yards, averaging 78.4 per game and 6.32 per carry.
- Singleton owns the Penn State freshman rushing touchdowns record with 10, breaking a tie with Noah Cain (8; 2019) for the mark. Allen currently has nine.
- Singleton has rushed for 100 yards in three games this season (179 vs. Ohio, 124 at Auburn, 122 at Maryland).
- He scored multiple rushing touchdowns against Ohio, Auburn, Minnesota and Maryland.
- Singleton ranks 16th in the country and first among FBS freshmen in yards per carry.
- The freshman is tied second in the FBS with six 40+ yard runs and eight 30+ yard runs and tied fifth with three 50+ yard runs. Four of his six 40+ yard runs have gone for touchdowns.
- Singleton ranks fifth among FBS freshmen with 78.4 rushing yards per game, fourth in total rushing yards (941) and second among FBS freshmen averaging 111.3 all-purpose yards per game.
- Singleton holds fourth among FBS freshmen with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- Since 2000, Singleton has the second-most rushing yards by a Penn State freshman in a season (941), trailing only Saquon Barkley (1,076; 2015).
- Singleton ranks second in the FBS with both seven rushing touchdowns of 10+ yards and six rushing touchdowns of 20+ yards.
- With Allen's 117 rushing yards on the day, Nicholas Singleton (941 rushing yards) and Allen (830 rushing yards) became the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to both rush for 700+ rushing yards in a season.
- Since 1960, Penn State boasts three 800+ rushing yard duos: 2022 (Singleton, 941; Allen, 830), 2013 (Zach Zwinak, 989; Bill Belton, 803), 2005 (Tony Hunt, 1,047; Michael Robinson, 806).
- Since 2000, three FBS freshman duos (true or redshirt) have reached 800 rushing yards in a season: Penn State's Singleton, 941; Allen, 830); Buffalo's Jaret Patterson (1,013) & Kevin Marks (845), 2018; West Virginia's Steve Slaton (1,128) & Pat White (952), 2005.
- Since 2000, Penn State's Singleton & Allen and West Virginia's Slaton & White are the only true freshman duos over 800 rushing yards in a season.
- Penn State and West Virginia are the only FBS school with two true freshman who have rushed for 100 yards in a game this season.
- Penn State is also the only school with two players with 800+ rushing yards and 9+ rushing touchdowns this season.
- Allen and Singleton are combining to average 147.6 rushing yards per game. They rank 16th among FBS running back duos, 10th among Power Five running back duos and first among freshmen duos.
- The Allen-Singleton duo is averaging more rushing yards per game than 61 FBS teams (eight Big Ten teams).
Second Team [Coaches]
Third Team [Media]
- Fashanu has appeared in 17 career games and made 10 starts at left tackle.
- Has made eight starts at left tackle this season.
- Fashanu has not allowed a sack on 299 pass blocking snaps this season.
- Has yet to be penalized on 542 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
- On the year, has allowed just seven total pressures on the 299 pass blocking snaps.
- On 50 pass blocking snaps against Ohio State, did not allow a single pressure.
- Allowed zero pressures on 49 pass attempts in the season-opening win at Purdue.
- Did now allow a single pressure on 38 pass blocking snaps at Michigan.
- The Nittany Lions allowed no sacks against Auburn, Northwestern, Minnesota or Maryland. The four games without allowing a sack are the most for Penn State since 2011 (five games).
- The Nittany Lions have reached 200 rushing yards in five games this season (Ohio, 234; Auburn, 245; Northwestern, 220; Maryland, 249; Rutgers, 237).
- The Penn State offensive line has helped Nicholas Singleton to three 100-yard rushing games and three games with multiple rushing touchdowns and aided Kaytron Allen to earn two 100-yard games and two multi-touchdown games.
Third Team [Coaches]
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has made 25 career starts, including 12 at center this season.
- Voted a team captain in 2022.
- Began the season as a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List.
- Was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, by the coaches and media, in 2021.
- According to Coaches By The Numbers, has not allowed a sack in 393 pass plays this season.
- Helped Penn State to gain over 400 total yards nine times in 2022.
- Penn State allowed no sacks against Auburn, Northwestern, Minnesota or Maryland. The four games without allowing a sack are the most for Penn State since 2011 (five games).
- The Nittany Lions have reached 200 rushing yards in five games this season (Ohio, 234; Auburn, 245; Northwestern, 220; Maryland, 249; Rutgers, 237).
- The Penn State offensive line has helped Nicholas Singleton to three 100-yard rushing games and three games with multiple rushing touchdowns and aided Kaytron Allen to earn two 100-yard games and two multi-touchdown games.
Third Team [Coaches]
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has appeared in 36 career games, including 30 starts, as a Nittany Lion.
- Was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media in 2021.
- Began the season on the Mackey Award Watch List.
- Strange paces PSU tight ends with 362 receiving yards (on 32 receptions). He leads the team with five touchdown receptions and is tied 12th among FBS tight ends.
- With his five receiving TDs this year, Strange has already set a career high for a season.
- Strange's 11 career touchdown receptions sit third among tight ends at Penn State, behind only Pat Freiermuth (16; 2018-20) and Mike Gesicki (15; 2014-17).
- In 2022, Penn State leads the Big Ten and ranks second among Power Five teams with 13 tight end receiving touchdowns.
- Strange owns four catches of 20 or more yards this season.
- At Purdue, Strange caught a pass along the sideline and fought off multiple Boilermakers for a 67-yard touchdown. It was Strange's longest career reception.
- Strange led the Nittany Lions with six catches for 80 yards at Auburn, including 59 yards after the catch.
- Strange caught two touchdown passes against Central Michigan, a 20-yard touchdown against Northwestern and a 3-yard score against Maryland.
Honorable Mention [Coaches]
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has played in 50 games, making 45 starts, while in his fourth season as Penn State's starting signal caller.
- Clifford joins Jonathan Sutherland as the only four-time team captains in program history.
- He is a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.
- The redshirt senior currently sits as the all-time leader at Penn State in passing yards (10,382), passing touchdowns (84), completions (817), attempts (1,335) and completion percentage (.612), while tying first in wins as starting quarterback (31) and ranking third in passing efficiency (142.6) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,073).
- Clifford ranks seventh in Big Ten history with 10,832 career passing yards and sixth with 11,456 career total yards. Clifford's 84 passing touchdowns, good for fourth in Big Ten history.
- Clifford earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week following his performance at Purdue, tallying 282 passing yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes against Purdue. He also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.
- Clifford completed 23 passes against Minnesota, tallying 295 yards and four touchdowns. The senior was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following the Minnesota game.
- Clifford completed 32 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State.
- Against Michigan State, Clifford threw for 202 yards and tied a career-high with four touchdowns.
Honorable Mention [Coaches]
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Nourzad has appeared in 10 games at guard and center, including seven starts at guard.
- Pursuing master's degree in management and organizational leadership.
- According to Coaches By The Numbers, Nourzad allowed only one sack and eight pressures in 245 pass plays this season.
- Helped Penn State to gain over 400 total yards nine times in 2022.
- Penn State allowed no sacks against Auburn, Northwestern, Minnesota or Maryland. The four games without allowing a sack are the most for Penn State since 2011 (five games).
- The Nittany Lions have reached 200 rushing yards in five games this season (Ohio, 234; Auburn, 245; Northwestern, 220; Maryland, 249; Rutgers, 237).
- The Penn State offensive line has helped Nicholas Singleton to three 100-yard rushing games and three games with multiple rushing touchdowns and aided Kaytron Allen to earn two 100-yard games and two multi-touchdown games.
Honorable Mention [Coaches]
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has appeared in 32 career games, making 24 starts, at Penn State.
- Began the season on the Biletnikoff Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch lists.
- Washington leads Penn State with 46 receptions and 611 receiving yards this season, while ranking sixth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (61.1). He has two receiving touchdowns.
- The sophomore has caught a pass in all 32 games of his career.
- He has 30 career receptions of 20+ yards, including 10 in 2022.
- Washington ranks ninth all-time at Penn State in receptions (146), 12th in receiving yards (1,920) 16th in receiving touchdowns (12).
- The sophomore earned career highs with 11 receptions for 179 yards against Ohio State. He had a 58-yard touchdown reception to go with catches of 27 and 26 yards.
- Washington joined Jahan Dotson as the only PSU players to have multiple 100-yard receiving games against Ohio State.
- Washington tallied seven catches for 70 yards and a 35-yard touchdown against Minnesota.
Honorable Mention [Coaches]
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has started all 12 games at guard this season.
- According to Coaches By The Numbers, has allowed 16 pressures in 363 pass plays.
- Helped Penn State to gain over 400 total yards nine times in 2022.
- Penn State allowed no sacks against Auburn, Northwestern, Minnesota or Maryland. The four games without allowing a sack are the most for Penn State since 2011 (five games).
- The Nittany Lions have reached 200 rushing yards in five games this season (Ohio, 234; Auburn, 245; Northwestern, 220; Maryland, 249; Rutgers, 237).
- The Penn State offensive line has helped Nicholas Singleton to three 100-yard rushing games and three games with multiple rushing touchdowns and aided Kaytron Allen to earn two 100-yard games and two multi-touchdown games.
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has appeared in all 12 games, making three starts this season.
- Through 12 games, has rushed for 830 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 carries.
- Allen ranks fifth among FBS freshmen in rushing touchdowns (9), fifth averaging 5.32 yards per carry, ninth in total rushing yards (830) and ninth in rushing yards per game (69.2).
- Earned two 100-yard rushing games this season, going for 111 yards against Central Michigan and 117 yards at Rutgers.
- Rushed for three touchdowns against Indiana and two touchdowns at Auburn.
- Was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the Central Michigan and Rutgers games.
- Allen (830 rushing yards) and Nicholas Singleton (941 rushing yards) became the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to both rush for 700+ rushing yards in a season and one of three Penn State 800+ rushing yard duos since 1960.
Honorable Mention [Media]
- Has appeared in 35 career games, making six starts at Penn State.
- Started the last four games at right tackle.
- According to Coaches By The Numbers, has allowed just two sacks and 15 pressures in 276 pass plays.
- Helped Penn State to gain over 400 total yards nine times in 2022.
- Penn State allowed no sacks against Auburn, Northwestern, Minnesota or Maryland. The four games without allowing a sack are the most for Penn State since 2011 (five games).
- The Nittany Lions have reached 200 rushing yards in five games this season (Ohio, 234; Auburn, 245; Northwestern, 220; Maryland, 249; Rutgers, 237).
- The Penn State offensive line has helped Nicholas Singleton to three 100-yard rushing games and three games with multiple rushing touchdowns and aided Kaytron Allen to earn two 100-yard games and two multi-touchdown games.