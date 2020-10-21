University Park, Pa. – Penn State men's basketball appeared to be a program on the climb. Last season, the team was 21-10 and poised for an NCAA Tournament birth when Covid-19 hit. Now, the Nittany Lions will have to navigate the future under different leadership.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour accepted the resignation of head men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers today following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers.

Barbour named assistant coach Jim Ferry as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season. Ferry has 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 19 years as a head coach with his most recent stint at Duquesne from 2012-17.

Chambers served as Penn State’s men’s basketball head coach for nine seasons, compiling a 148-150 record. He guided the Nittany Lions to the 2017-18 NIT Championship with a 26-13 record.

The 2019-20 Penn State basketball team achieved a 21-10 record and was poised to earn an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2011 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Off the court, Chambers was active in the Penn State chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer, where he was honored nationally with the 2019 Coaches vs. Cancer Collegiate Champion Award.