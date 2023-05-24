With their run to the Big Ten Tournament finals and impressive showing in the March Madness field, Penn State men’s basketball was riding a wave of success not common to the Happy Valley hardwood.

Now, their success is continuing into the NBA.

Calvin Booth, one of Penn State’s most successful men’s players, is currently the general manager of the Denver Nuggets, who just swept Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and will play in the NBA Championship Series for the first time in franchise history.

After graduating Penn State, Booth spent a decade in the NBA, playing for seven different teams, before beginning his career as a league executive.

The Nuggets will play the winner of the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics series, in which Miami already holds of 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

