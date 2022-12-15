2022-12-14 PSU Wrestling - 1
University Park, Pa. — Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), heads to New Orleans, La., for the 2022 Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20.

The two-day event will take place in the Morial Convention Center. Penn State battles Central Michigan (0-1) (7 p.m. Eastern) and No. 24 North Carolina (1-2*) (9 p.m.) on day one with Tuesday’s action to be determined. *North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press. 

Penn State is coming off a dominant 31-3 win over Oregon State on Sunday, Dec. 11, in sold out Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts over the Beavers, including all four matches featuring ranked opponents. Penn State got majors from Roman Bravo-Young and Carter Starocci and a tech fall from Greg Kerkvliet. 

The Nittany Lion line-up features Gary Steen, who is 4-4 at 125 as a redshirt freshman. Roman Bravo-Young is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 at 133.  Beau Bartlett is now ranked No. 5 at 141 and is 8-0 on the year. Shayne Van Ness is 7-0 at 149 and ranked No. 17. Terrell Barraclough is ranked No. 28 at 157 with a 6-2 mark. Alex Facundo is 7-0 and ranked No. 14 at 165. Carter Starocci is 4-0 and No. 1 at 174 and Aaron Brooks is 2-0 and No. 1 at 184. Max Dean is 6-2 on the year and ranked No. 5 at 197. Greg Kerkvliet is 4-0 and ranked No. 1 at 285. In all, Penn State has six wrestlers ranked in the top five at their respective weights, including four at No. 1. 

Central Michigan will carry an 0-1 dual mark into the weekend’s action. The Chippewas are led by No. 20 Johnny Lovett at 149 and No. 31 Corbyn Munson at 157. Central Michigan has one the only other meeting between the two schools, a 25-15 victory at the National Duals on Jan. 22-23, 2005. 

No. 24 North Carolina is 1-2 at press time and hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press. The Tar Heels have seven wrestlers ranked by InterMat. Jack Wagner is No. 33 at 125, Joey Melendez is No. 29 at 133, Lachlan McNeil is No. 25 at 141, Zach Sherman is No. 14 at 149, Clay Lautt is No. 8 at 174, Gavin Kane is No. 17 at 184 and Max Shaw is No. 31 at 197. Penn State leads the all-time series with the Tar Heels 8-1. 

Penn State returns to action in the new year, beginning Big Ten dual competition at Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern in a B1G Network national telecast.

#1 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (4-0, 0-0 B1G)

WT           NAME                                      EL         HT/HS                                                    REC

125           Gary Steen                              Fr.        Hermitage, Pa./Reynolds                             4-4

133           #1 Roman Bravo-Young              Sr.+      Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside                              3-0

141           #5 Beau Bartlett                       Jr.        Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.)            8-0

149           #17 Shayne Van Ness                Fr.        Somerville, N.J./Blair Academy                     7-0

157           #28 Terrell Barraclough              Jr.        Kaysville, Utah/Layton                                 6-2

165           #14 Alex Facundo                     Fr.        Essexville, Mich./Davison                             7-0

174           #1 Carter Starocci                     Jr.        Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep                              4-0

184           #1 Aaron Brooks                       Sr.        Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown              2-0

197           #5 Max Dean                            Sr.        Lowell, Mich./Lowell                                    6-2

285           #1 Greg Kerkvliet                      Jr.        Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley                 4-0

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS (0-1)

WT           NAME                                      EL         HT/HS                                                    REC

125           Sean Spidle                              Jr.        Lapeer, Mich./Powers Catholic                         

133           Vince Perez                              Jr.        Adrian, Mich./Tecumseh                                 

141           Ja’Kerion Merritt                       Jr.        Hopkinsville, Ky./Christian County                     

149           #20 Johnny Lovett                     Jr.        Miami, Fla./Southridge                                    

157           #31 Corbyn Munson                   Sr.        Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea                                  

165           Tracy Hubbard                          Sr.        Macomb, Mich./Collegiate                               

174           Alex Cramer                             Jr.        Grayslake, Ill./Grayslake                                  

184           Ben Cushman                           Sr.        Flushing, Mich./Flushing                                  

197           Cameron Wood                         So.       Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville                        

285           Bryan Caves                             So.       Port Byron, Ill./Riverdale                                  

#22 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (1-2*)

WT           NAME                                      EL         HT/HS                                                    REC

125           #33 Jack Wagner                      Gr.        Bettendorf, Iowa/Bettendorf                         6-2

133           #29 Joey Melendez                    Sr.        Norridge, Ill./Montini Catholic                        4-2

141           #25 Lachlan McNeil                   Fr.        Toronto, Canada/Wyoming Seminary             4-3

149           #14 Zach Sherman                    Gr.        Islamorada, Fla./Blair Academy                     0-0

                Jayden Scott                            Fr.        Henrietta, N.Y./Rush-Henrietta                      4-3

157           Sincere Bailey                           Fr.        Park Forest, Ill./James Martin                        8-4

165           Nicholas Fea                            Fr.        Middletown, N.Y./Bergen Catholic                 1-1

174           #8 Clay Lautt                            Gr.        Olathe, Kan./St. James Academy                  5-1

184           #17 Gavin Kane                        So.       Milton, Ga./Cambridge                                4-3

197           #31 Max Shaw                         So.       Pittsburgh, Pa./Thomas Jefferson                  5-2

285           Brandon Whitman                      Sr.        Dundee, Mich./Dundee                                3-4               

Individual Rankings listed are InterMat and Team Rankings are

Intermat Tournament Power Index (as of 12/13/22)

* North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press

MILESTONES

Individual records and milestones that are in play as of now: 

* 225 Career coaching wins (overall career)

           Cael Sanderson, 223

* 100 Career Big Ten dual meet coaching wins

           Cael Sanderson, 96

* 200 Career coaching wins at Penn State

           Cael Sanderson, 179

