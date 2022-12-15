University Park, Pa. — Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), heads to New Orleans, La., for the 2022 Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20.

The two-day event will take place in the Morial Convention Center. Penn State battles Central Michigan (0-1) (7 p.m. Eastern) and No. 24 North Carolina (1-2*) (9 p.m.) on day one with Tuesday’s action to be determined. *North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press.

Penn State is coming off a dominant 31-3 win over Oregon State on Sunday, Dec. 11, in sold out Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts over the Beavers, including all four matches featuring ranked opponents. Penn State got majors from Roman Bravo-Young and Carter Starocci and a tech fall from Greg Kerkvliet.

The Nittany Lion line-up features Gary Steen, who is 4-4 at 125 as a redshirt freshman. Roman Bravo-Young is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 at 133. Beau Bartlett is now ranked No. 5 at 141 and is 8-0 on the year. Shayne Van Ness is 7-0 at 149 and ranked No. 17. Terrell Barraclough is ranked No. 28 at 157 with a 6-2 mark. Alex Facundo is 7-0 and ranked No. 14 at 165. Carter Starocci is 4-0 and No. 1 at 174 and Aaron Brooks is 2-0 and No. 1 at 184. Max Dean is 6-2 on the year and ranked No. 5 at 197. Greg Kerkvliet is 4-0 and ranked No. 1 at 285. In all, Penn State has six wrestlers ranked in the top five at their respective weights, including four at No. 1.

Central Michigan will carry an 0-1 dual mark into the weekend’s action. The Chippewas are led by No. 20 Johnny Lovett at 149 and No. 31 Corbyn Munson at 157. Central Michigan has one the only other meeting between the two schools, a 25-15 victory at the National Duals on Jan. 22-23, 2005.

No. 24 North Carolina is 1-2 at press time and hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press. The Tar Heels have seven wrestlers ranked by InterMat. Jack Wagner is No. 33 at 125, Joey Melendez is No. 29 at 133, Lachlan McNeil is No. 25 at 141, Zach Sherman is No. 14 at 149, Clay Lautt is No. 8 at 174, Gavin Kane is No. 17 at 184 and Max Shaw is No. 31 at 197. Penn State leads the all-time series with the Tar Heels 8-1.

Penn State returns to action in the new year, beginning Big Ten dual competition at Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern in a B1G Network national telecast.

#1 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (4-0, 0-0 B1G)

WT NAME EL HT/HS REC

125 Gary Steen Fr. Hermitage, Pa./Reynolds 4-4

133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young Sr.+ Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside 3-0

141 #5 Beau Bartlett Jr. Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 8-0

149 #17 Shayne Van Ness Fr. Somerville, N.J./Blair Academy 7-0

157 #28 Terrell Barraclough Jr. Kaysville, Utah/Layton 6-2

165 #14 Alex Facundo Fr. Essexville, Mich./Davison 7-0

174 #1 Carter Starocci Jr. Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep 4-0

184 #1 Aaron Brooks Sr. Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown 2-0

197 #5 Max Dean Sr. Lowell, Mich./Lowell 6-2

285 #1 Greg Kerkvliet Jr. Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley 4-0

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS (0-1)

WT NAME EL HT/HS REC

125 Sean Spidle Jr. Lapeer, Mich./Powers Catholic

133 Vince Perez Jr. Adrian, Mich./Tecumseh

141 Ja’Kerion Merritt Jr. Hopkinsville, Ky./Christian County

149 #20 Johnny Lovett Jr. Miami, Fla./Southridge

157 #31 Corbyn Munson Sr. Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea

165 Tracy Hubbard Sr. Macomb, Mich./Collegiate

174 Alex Cramer Jr. Grayslake, Ill./Grayslake

184 Ben Cushman Sr. Flushing, Mich./Flushing

197 Cameron Wood So. Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville

285 Bryan Caves So. Port Byron, Ill./Riverdale

#22 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (1-2*)

WT NAME EL HT/HS REC

125 #33 Jack Wagner Gr. Bettendorf, Iowa/Bettendorf 6-2

133 #29 Joey Melendez Sr. Norridge, Ill./Montini Catholic 4-2

141 #25 Lachlan McNeil Fr. Toronto, Canada/Wyoming Seminary 4-3

149 #14 Zach Sherman Gr. Islamorada, Fla./Blair Academy 0-0

Jayden Scott Fr. Henrietta, N.Y./Rush-Henrietta 4-3

157 Sincere Bailey Fr. Park Forest, Ill./James Martin 8-4

165 Nicholas Fea Fr. Middletown, N.Y./Bergen Catholic 1-1

174 #8 Clay Lautt Gr. Olathe, Kan./St. James Academy 5-1

184 #17 Gavin Kane So. Milton, Ga./Cambridge 4-3

197 #31 Max Shaw So. Pittsburgh, Pa./Thomas Jefferson 5-2

285 Brandon Whitman Sr. Dundee, Mich./Dundee 3-4

Individual Rankings listed are InterMat and Team Rankings are

Intermat Tournament Power Index (as of 12/13/22)

* North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press

MILESTONES

Individual records and milestones that are in play as of now:

* 225 Career coaching wins (overall career)

Cael Sanderson, 223

* 100 Career Big Ten dual meet coaching wins

Cael Sanderson, 96

* 200 Career coaching wins at Penn State

Cael Sanderson, 179

