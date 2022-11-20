West Point, N.Y. — No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event.

The Nittany Lions dominated the event, move eight wrestlers into the finals, including three weight classes that featured all-Penn State title bouts. In the end, Penn State crowned five champions and went 5-3 in the finals, with all of the losses coming to other Penn State wrestlers in all-PSU finals. Eleven of Penn State’s 13 wrestlers placed.

Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 11 at 141, advanced to the finals at 141 where he met teammate David Evans. The Nittany Lion duo scrambled their way through near takedowns over 7:00 before Bartlett scored the bout’s only takedown with :27 left in sudden victory, posting the hard-fought 3-1 (sv) win. Bartlett took home the Black Knight title with a 4-0 mark, including a tech fall and a major. Evans placed second with a 3-1 mark, including a win over a ranked foe, and a pin.

Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 23 at 149, advanced to the finals at 149 where he took on No. 14 Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan. Van Ness gave up a first period takedown, but relentless pace and pressure forced Lovett into a mid-period injury time that gave Van Ness a point and he tied the bout at 3-3 to start the third. Van Ness’ pressure led to a late takedown and an impressive 5-3 win. Van Ness claimed the Black Knight crown with a 3-0 mark, including a major.

Terrell Barrraclough, ranked No. 31 at 157, moved into the finals at 157 and battled true freshman teammate Levi Haines. After a scoreless first period, Barraclough escaped to start the second period and rode that lead into the third period. Haines chose down to start the third. Barraclough kept control of Haines long enough to work his riding time up over 1:00 but Haines reversed him in the final seconds, killed the time edge, and posted a 2-1 win in a great all-PSU final. Haines won the title with a 4-0 mark, including three wins over ranked opponents. Barraclough took second with a 3-1 mark, including a technical fall.

Alex Facundo, ranked No. 17 at 165, also made his way to the finals where he met Lion teammate Matt Lee. Facundo opened up an early lead in the first and added to it in the second, leading 7-1 heading into the third. Facundo finished his title run with a 10-2 major over Lee. Facundo won the title with a 3-0 mark, including one major. Lee took second with a 3-1 record, two majors, and a win over a ranked opponent.

Max Dean, ranked No. 1 at 197, stormed his way into the finals at 197 as Penn State’s last of eight Black Knight Open finalists. Dean made short work of No. 25 Trey Rogers in the finals, taking him down early and turning him to his back for a pin at the 1:15 mark. Dean earned Penn State’s fifth individual title at the event with a 4-0 record, including two pins and a tech fall. Dean was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler for his efforts.

Gary Steen advanced to the semifinals at 125 before losing a 4-2 decision to No. 24 Ethan Berginc of Army. Steen wrestled for third and notched a 3-2 victory over Campbell’s Zander Phaturos. He went 3-1 on the day. Donovon Ball advanced to the semifinals at 184 before dropping a hard fought 3-2 bout to No. 25 Jacob Ferreira of Hofstra. Ball wrestled for third and posted a 4-3 win over Army’s Sahm Abdulrazzaq. He 2-1 to place third at 184. Lucas Cochran placed fifth at 197. Cochran responded to a second-round loss by reeling off three straight wins. He went 4-1 with two majors. Jack Kelly went 1-2 at 174 and Karl Shindledecker dropped two tough decisions at 125 as well.

Penn State went 37-10 overall at the event, including eight majors, three tech falls and three pins.

Penn State is 1-0, 0-0 in B1G duals. Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet will take part in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Austin, Texas. The NWCA All-Star bouts do not count as official NCAA matches, on the athlete’s win-loss record or towards their RPIs. The Nittany Lions return to action on Dec. 2 and 4 with a two dual road trip. Penn State will trek to Trenton, N.J., to face the Rider Broncs on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in CURE Arena. Two days later, The Nittany Lions visit Lehigh on Sunday, Dec. 4, for a 2 p.m. dual.

WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT AGATE:

125: Gary Steen, Fr.

Rd. 1: Yanni Vines, Columbia – W, 5-4 dec.

Qtrs: Patrick Adams, Buffalo – W, 10-3 dec.

Semis: #24 Ethan Berginc, Army West Point – L, 2-4 dec.

3rd: Zander Phaturos, Campbell – W, 3-2 dec.

125: Karl Shindledecker, Fr.

Rd. 1: Charlie Farmer, Army – L, 6-9 dec.

Cn. 1: Patrick Adams, Buffalo – L, 5-9 dec.

141: #11 Beau Bartlett, Jr.

Rd. 1: Cole Rhemrev, Indiana – W, 18-3 (TF; 4:30)

Qtrs: Tyler Morris, Army – W, 20-7 maj. dec.

Semis: Shannon Hanna, Campbell – W, 7-2 dec.

Finals: David Evans, Penn State – W, 3-1 (sv)

141: David Evans, So.

Rd. 1: Jack Marlow, Buffalo – W, 11-6 dec.

Qtrs: Justin Bierdempfel, Brown – WBF (0:36)

Semis: #32 Cayden Rooks, Indiana – W, 3-2 dec.

Finals: #11 Beau Bartlett, Penn State – L, 1-3 (sv)

149: #23 Shayne Van Ness, Fr.

Rd. 1: bye

Qtrs: Kaleb Burgess, Buffalo – W, 15-7 maj. dec.

Semis: Graham Rooks, Indiana – W, 8-2 dec.

Finals: #14 Johnny Lovett, Central Michigan – W, 5-3 dec.

157: #31 Terrell Barraclough, Jr.

Rd. 1: Michael Leandrou, Hofstra – W, 18-3 (TF; 6:58)

Qtrs: Derek Gilcher, Indiana – W, 6-0 dec.

Semis: #33 Corbyn Munson, Central Michigan – W, 3-1 dec.

Finals: Levi Haines, Penn State – L, 1-2 dec.

157: Levi Haines, Fr.

Rd. 1: Trae McDaniel, Army – W, 8-2 dec.

Qtrs: #29 Troy Nation, Campbell – W, 17-3 maj. dec.

Semis: #28 Nate Lukez, Army West Point – W, 7-4 dec.

Finals: #31 Terrell Barraclough, Penn State – W, 2-1 dec.

165: #17 Alex Facundo, Fr.

Rd. 1: bye

Qtrs: Tyler Lillard, Indiana – W, 10-4 dec.

Semis: Tracy Hubbard, Central Michigan – W, 7-3 dec.

Finals: Matt Lee, Penn State – W, 10-2 maj. dec.

165: Matt Lee, So.

Rd. 1: Chandler Amaker, Central Michigan – W, 10-2 maj. dec.

Qtrs: Mason Spears, Brown – W, 11-2 maj. dec.

Semis: #28 Dalton Harkins, Army West Point – W, 4-3 dec.

Finals: #17 Alex Facundo, Penn State – L, 2-10 maj. dec.

174: Jack Kelly, Fr.

Rd. 1: Cole Rees, Campbell – L, 4-5 dec.

Cn. 1: Anthony DeRosa, Bloomsburg – W, 10-6 dec.

Cn. 2: Jack McGill, Columbia – LBF (2:02)

184: Donovon Ball, Jr.

Rd. 1: bye

Qtrs: Ben Cushman, Central Michigan – W, 7-3 dec.

Semis: #25 Jacob Ferreira, Hofstra – L, 2-3 dec.

3rd: Sahm Abdulrazzaq, Army West Point – W, 4-3 dec.

197: #1 Max Dean, Sr.

Rd. 1: Brandon Hoselton, Campbell – WBF (1:55)

Qtrs: Aaron Wolk, Brown – W, 15-0 (TF; 4:15)

Semis: Nick Willham, Indiana – W, inj. def. (3:00; up 5-0 at time)

Finals: #25 Trey Rogers, Hofstra – WBF (1:15)

197: Lucas Cochran, Fr.

Rd. 1: Danny Lawrence, Army – W, 13-1 maj. dec.

Qtrs: Sam Mitchell, Buffalo – L, 2-5 dec.

Cn. 2: Cade Dallwitz, Central Michigan – W, 16-2 maj. dec.

Cn. 3: Levi Hopkins, Campbell – W, 10-5 dec.

5th: Eli Sheeran, Buffalo – W, 9-4 dec.

