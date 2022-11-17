University Park, Pa. — The No. 1 ranked Nittany Lions have officially opened the wrestling season.

The Lions defeated Lock Haven in their home-opening match of the season. Here is a breakdown of the Lions upcoming tilt at Army West Point, along with some milestones to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will trek to Army West Point for the Black Knight Open on Sunday, Nov. 20, in West Point, N.Y.

In addition, three Nittany Lions ( Carter Starocci , Aaron Brooks , Greg Kerkvliet ) will take part in the NWCA All-Star Meet on Nov. 22 in Austin, Tex. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season's RPI.

Penn State enters the weekend tournament 1-0 in duals. A trio of Penn State redshirt freshmen made their Nittany Lion debuts when Penn State downed visiting Lock Haven 44-3 on Nov. 11 in the season opener for Penn State.

Gary Steen (125), Shayne Van Ness (149) and Alex Facundo (165) all competed in their first Penn State duals in front of a sold out Rec Hall crowd.

Shayne Van Ness pinned Connor Eck at the 6:32 mark in his first Lion bout while Alex Facundo tallied 13 takedowns in a 27-12 tech fall (5:35) over Aiden Gaughler. Steen dropped a tough 14-4 bout to #13 Anthony Noto.

Penn State had three pins (Van Ness, Max Dean , Greg Kerkvliet ), three tech falls (Facundo, Roman Bravo-Young , Aaron Brooks ), two majors ( Beau Bartlett , Carter Starocci ), and Terrell Barraclough downed #28 Ashton Eyler 3-1 at 157.

The Nittany Lions feature an outstanding mix of young talent and veterans. Gary Steen got the nod against Lock Haven at 125, making his Lion debut. Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 1 at 133, Beau Bartlett is No. 11 at 141, Shayne Van Ness is No. 23 at 149, Terrell Barraclough is No. 31 at 157, Alex Facundo is No. 17 at 165, Carter Starocci is No. 1 at 174, Aaron Brooks is No. 1 at 184, Max Dean is No. 1 at 197 and Greg Kerkvliet is No. 2 at 285. Again, Starocci, Brooks and Kerkvliet will be taking part in the NWCA All-Star meet on Tuesday and will not compete at Army.

Other teams set to participate at the Black Knight are Hofstra, Campbell, Columbia, Bloomsburg, Indiana, Brown, Central Michigan and Buffalo.

The Nittany Lions are at Rider on Friday, Dec. 2, wrestling in CURE Arena in Trenton, N.J., at 7:30 p.m. Penn State then visits LEhigh on Sunday, Dec. 4, for a 2 p.m. dual meet.

All rankings listed are InterMat individual/InterMat TPI.

#1 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (1-0, 0-0 B1G)

125 Gary Steen Fr. Hermitage, Pa./Reynolds 0-0

Timothy Levine So. Costa Mesa, Calif./St. John Bosco 0-0

133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young Sr.+ Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside 0-0

141 #11 Beau Bartlett Jr. Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 0-0

149 #23 Shayne Van Ness Fr. Somerville, N.J./Blair Academy 0-0

157 #31 Terrell Barraclough Jr. Kaysville, Utah/Layton 0-0

165 #17 Alex Facundo Fr. Essexville, Mich./Davison 0-0

Joe Lee Jr. Evansville, Ind./Mater Dei 0-0

174 #1 Carter Starocci Jr. Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep 0-0

184 #1 Aaron Brooks Sr. Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown 0-0

197 #1 Max Dean Sr. Lowell, Mich./Lowell 0-0

285 #2 Greg Kerkvliet Jr. Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley 0-0

Other teams scheduled to compete:

Hofstra

Campbell

Columbia

Bloomsburg

Indiana

Brown

Central Michigan

Buffalo

UP NEXT

The Nittany Lions are at Rider on Friday, Dec. 2, wrestling in CURE Arena in Trenton, N.J., at 7:30 p.m. Penn State then visits Lehigh on Sunday, Dec. 4, for a 2 p.m. dual meet.

NOTES:

Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet to compete in NWCA All-Star Classic

Three Penn State Nittany Lions will compete in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Tex., on Nov. 22. Returning two-time NCAA Champions Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks , and returning two-time All-American Greg Kerkvliet , will all compete. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season's RPI.

Three freshmen debut in Penn State's 44-3 win over Lock Haven

A trio of Penn State redshirt freshmen made their Nittany Lion debuts when Penn State downed visiting Lock Haven 44-3 on Nov. 11. Gary Steen (125), Shayne Van Ness (149) and Alex Facundo (165) all competed in their first Penn State duals in front of a sold out Rec Hall crowd.

Shayne Van Ness pinned Connor Eck at the 6:32 mark in his first Lion bout while Alex Facundo tallied 13 takedowns in a 27-12 tech fall (5:35) over Aiden Gaughler. Steen dropped a tough 14-4 bout to #13 Anthony Noto. Penn State had three pins (Van Ness, Max Dean , Greg Kerkvliet ), three tech falls (Facundo, Roman Bravo-Young , Aaron Brooks ), two majors ( Beau Bartlett , Carter Starocci ), and Terrell Barraclough downed #28 Ashton Eyler 3-1 at 157.

8 of 12 Lions place at Bearcat Open

Penn State sent 12 wrestlers to Binghamton University on Sunday, Nov. 13, for the Bearcat Open. Eight of the 12 Lions competing placed at the event. Connor Pierce led the way with a second place finish, going 4-0 but dropping the title bout to a non-collegiate entry in the finals. Konner Kraeszig took third at 174, Lucas Cochran took third at 197, David Evans took fifth at 141 (with three pins), Levi Haines took fifth at 157, Joe Lee took fifth at 165, Donovon Ball took fifth at 184 and Levko Higgins placed sixth at 197.

MILESTONES

Individual records and milestones that are in play as of now:

* 225 Career coaching wins (overall career)

Cael Sanderson , 219

* 100 Career Big Ten dual meet coaching wins

Cael Sanderson , 96

* 200 Career coaching wins at Penn State

Cael Sanderson , 175

