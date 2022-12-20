New Orleans, La. — Penn State (6-0, 0-0 B1G) dominated North Carolina (2-4), winning nine of ten bouts, in a 37-3 victory at the 2022 Collegiate Duals in New Orleans' Morial Convention Center. The win was Penn State's second dual meet victory and sets up a battle with No. 5 Iowa State Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Earlier in the tournament, PSU rolled up seven pins against Central Michigan (0-3) to post a 50-3 win in its first dual meet at the 2022 Collegiate Duals.

The Nittany Lions dominated the Chippewas in day one of the event, held at the Morial Convention Center, winning the dual's final nine bouts, all by pin or major.

Penn State's two victories on day one of the two-day event came by a combined score of 87-6. Penn State won 18 of 20 bouts and had eight pins.

Redshirt freshman Gary Steen dropped a tough 5-1 decision to No. 33 Jack Wagner at 125 to open up the dual meet. But the Nittany Lions would roll up nine straight wins to close out the dual. Roman Bravo-Young tallied 13 takedowns in a 26-11 tech fall (6:14) over Jace Palmer at 133. Beau Bartlett used a first period takedown to notch a hard-fought win over No. 25 Lachlan McNeil at 141 and Penn State led 8-3.

Shayne Van Ness used an escape and a third period rideout, clinching riding time, to notch a tough 2-0 win over Jayden Scott at 149 and Levi Haines rolled up nearly 3:00 in riding time in a 4-1 win over Danny Nini at 157. Haines' victory gave the Nittany Lions a 14-3 lead at the dual's halfway point.

Alex Facundo kept Penn State rolling, picking up a tough 5-2 win over Nicholas Fea at 165. Carter Starocci used five takedowns and two four-point turns to post an 18-3 technical fall (6:21) over Cade Tenold at 174, putting the Nittany Lions up 22-3.

Aaron Brooks met No. 17 Gavin Kane in one of the dual's most anticipated bouts and made short work of his ranked foe. Brooks hit a standing cradle early and posted the fast fall at the :54 mark. His first period pin put Penn State up 28-3. Max Dean then dominated No. 31 Max Shaw at 197, picking up for takedowns and over 2:00 riding time in a 10-2 major decision. Greg Kerkvliet ended the match with a 17-1 tech fall (4:27) over Brandon Whitman, using three takedowns and four turns to end the match. His win gave Penn State the 37-3 victory.

The Nittany Lions posted a 30-2 takedown edge. The Lions garnered ten bonus points off a pin (Brooks), three tech falls (Bravo-Young, Starocci, Kerkvliet) and a major (Dean). Penn State's Matt Lee downed Joseph Mazza 9-3 in an extra bout at 165.

The Nittany Lions are now 6-0 the year while North Carolina falls to 2-4. Penn State will take on No. 5 Iowa State Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern in the event's finale in New Orleans' Morial Convention Center.

#1 Penn State 50, Central Michigan 3

December 19, 2022 – Morial Convention Center – New Orleans, La.

125: Anthony Walker CMU dec. Gary Steen PSU, 5-4 0-3

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Vince Perez CMU, WBF (2:07) 6-3

141: #5 Beau Bartlett PSU pinned Jimmy Nugent CMU, WBF (4:09) 12-3

149: #17 Shayne Van Ness PSU pinned #20 Johnny Lovett CMU, WBF (4:47) 18-3

157: Levi Haines PSU pinned #31 Corbyn Munson CMU, WBF (1:38) 24-3

165: #14 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Tracy Hubbard CMU, 16-7 28-3

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU pinned Alex Cramer CMU, WBF (2:21) 34-3

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU pinned Ben Cushman CMU, WBF (1:18) 40-3

197: #5 Max Dean PSU pinned Cam Wood CMU, WBF (3:21) 46-3

285: Seth Nevills PSU maj. dec. Bryan Caves CMU, 17-6 50-3

Extra bouts (official collegiate results-do not count in dual score):

184: Donovon Ball PSU maj. dec. Logan Badge CMU, 12-3

197: Lucas Cochran pinned Cade Dallwitz CMU, WBF (2:30)

Records: Penn State (5-0, 0-0 B1G); Central Michigan (0-3)

Central Michigan Dual Meet Bout-By-Bout:

125: Gary Steen took on Anthony Walker at 125. Steen set the tempo on offense early, forcing a first stall warning on Walker at the 1:45 mark. The match continued in neutral as the clock moved below the 1:00 mark as Steen continued to set up his offense. The Nittany Lion freshman fought off a first shot from Walker and then nearly scored on a counter effort, but action moved out of bounds with :40 on the clock. Tied 0-0 after one, Walker chose down to start the second stanza and escaped to a 1-0 lead. Walker countered a Steen shot and took the Lion down for the bout's firs takedown with 1:16 left in the period, opening up a 3-0 lead. Steen escaped quickly to a 3-1 score and went to work as the clock moved below 1:00. Steen forced a good scramble with a low shot, but Walker scrambled his way out of trouble to maintain his lead. Steen forced a second stall, picking up the point and cutting the lead to 3-2 in the final seconds of the period. Trailing by one, Steen chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 3-3 tie. Walker worked his way in on a high shot at 1:20 and finished off the takedown to open up a 5-3 lead on the Lion freshman. Steen quickly escaped to a 5-4 score and turned in on offense, looking for a go-ahead takedown with 1:05 left in the bout. Steen snagged a low single with :10 left, and Steen appeared to scramble his way to a go-ahead takedown, but none was called. The Penn State corner challenged the call as the clock expired but the call on the mat stood and Steen lost 5-4.

133: Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, met Vince Perez. Bravo-Young took Perez down quickly to open up a 2-0 lead and cut him loose at the 2:20 mark. Bravo-Young added a second takedown seconds later and led 4-2, then a third to lead 6-3 after cutting Perez loose at 1:15. Bravo-Young collared Perez as the clock moved to the 1:00 mark, locked him up and turned him to his back. He settled in chest-to-chest and finished off the first period pin at the 2:07 mark.

141: Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 5 at 141, took on Jimmy Nugent. Bartlett paced the center of the mat early, working his offense over the first minute. He worked a single into a takedown midway through the period and took a 2-0 lead. He worked his riding time up to over a minute and added four late near fall points to lead 6-0 after one. Nugent chose neutral to star the second period and Bartlett made him pay. The Lion locked his shoulders and turned him to his back in the opening seconds of the period. He spent the next :30-plus working Nugent's shoulders flat and notched the second period pin at the 4:09 mark.

149: Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 17 at 149, battled No. 20 Johnny Lovett in one of the dual's marque match-ups. Van Ness came out and set a fast tempo on offense, forcing Lovett into defense and notching the first takedown at the 1:58 mark. He spent the rest of the period working from the top position. He forced two stall calls and led 3-0 after one. Lovett neutral to start the second period and Van Ness quickly took him down for a 5-0 lead. He cut Lovett loose, took him down again and picked up another stall point to lead 8-1. Van Ness, dominating the action, built his riding time up to nearly 3:00, picked up a fourth stall and led 10-1 after two penalty points. He then worked Lovett's shoulders to the mat on the outside circle and picked up the pin at the 4:47 mark.

157: Levi Haines made his Penn State dual meet debut at 157 and met No. 31 Corbyn Munson. He took the Chippewa down early and turned him to his back for four back points before cutting him loose to a 6-1 score. Haines continued to press on offense, took Munson down once more and rolled the Chippewa to his back. He settled in and picked up the first period fall, his first as a collegian, at the 1:38 mark.

165: Alex Facundo , ranked No. 14 at 165, met Tracy Hubbard. Facundo scored early, taking Hubbard down and cutting him loose for an early 2-1 lead. The Lion freshman paced the middle of the mat against the fifth-year senior and picked up a second takedown at the period's midway point to lead 4-2 after a Hubbard escape. Facundo worked his way in on a high single at the :30 mark but Hubbard was able to force a stalemate and Facundo settled for a 4-2 lead after the first period. Facundo chose down to start the second period and steadily worked his way to his feet and an escape with 1:25 on the clock. Leading 5-2, Facundo went to work on offense. He used a slick duck-under at the 1:00 mark to open up a 7-2 lead and cut the Chippewa loose. He slid down to a low double as Hubbard looked to slide out of bounds and picked up another takedown to lead 9-4 after cutting him loose again. His relentless pressure forced a stall warning, and he added another takedown as the period ended to lead 11-4. Hubbard chose down to start the third period and Facundo went to work on top. He built his riding time up to :50 before cutting Hubbard loose then quickly too him down to lead 13-5. With his riding time over 1:00, Facundo cut Hubbard loose on a reset. Facundo continued his takedown show, tacking on one more takedown as the bout ended. Facundo picked up another point on 1:26 riding time and rolled to a 16-7 major decision.

174: Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, took on Alex Cramer. Starocci notched the bout's first takedown less than a minute in and led 2-1 after a cut. He continued to pressure on offense and turned a low single into a takedown as Cramer tried to flee the mat, opening up a 4-2 lead after cutting him loose on the reset. Starocci picked up a third takedown and then locked up a cradle. Starocci finished off the bout with a first period pin, getting the fall at the 2:21 mark.

184: Aaron Brooks , ranked No. 1 at 184, met Ben Cushman. Brooks set a fast tempo to start the match. The Lion junior took Cushman down early and cut him loose to a 2-1 score. Back to work on offense, Brooks turned a solid single into a second takedown and went to work on top. The Lion built up a small time edge before looking to let Cushman up. He then quickly moved in on a cradle as Cushman went to escape, locked it up and picked up the first period fall at the 1:18 mark.

197: Max Dean , ranked No. 5 at 197, battled Cam Wood. Dean took Wood down quickly, opening up a 2-1 lead after a quick cut. He turned a fast shot into a second takedown after action returned to neutral and then turned the Chippewa for four back points to open up an 8-1 lead at the :20 mark. Leading 8-1, Dean chose down to start the second period. Dean quickly escaped to a 9-1 score and went back to work on his feet. He bulled through a double and notched a third takedown to lead 11-1. Dean went to work on top and worked the Chippewa to his back once more and ended the bout with a fall at the 3:21 mark.

285: Seth Nevills made his first appearance of the season for Penn State, stepping in at 285 to take on Bryan Caves. Nevills took Caves down early and went to work on top. The Nittany Lion big man then put together a dominant ride. He turned Caves for two back points, reset himself and turned him for four more before cutting him loose to an 8-1 lead. Nevills added a late takedown and carried a 10-1 lead with 2:32 in riding time into the second period. Nevills chose down to start the second stanza and quickly escaped to an 11-1 lead. The duo worked neutral for the bulk of the second period and Nevills' escape the lone score of the middle period. Caves chose down to start the third, escaped and then notched a quick takedown to cut Nevills' lead to 11-4. Nevills escaped quickly and moved in on offense, picking up a penalty point on a second Caves stall as the Chippewa fled the mat. Caves added a second takedown, but Nevills quickly got to his feet, escaped and took the Chippewa down one final time. He finished the bout on top and, with 1:47 in riding time, rolled to the 17-6 major decision.

#1 Penn State 37, #24 North Carolina 3

December 19, 2022 – Morial Convention Center – New Orleans, La.

125: No. 33 Jack Wagner UNC dec. Gary Steen PSU, 5-1 0-3

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU tech fall Jace Palmer UNC, 26-11 (TF; 6:14) 5-3

141: #5 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #25 Lachlan McNeil UNC, 4-1 8-3

149: #17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Jayden Scott UNC, 2-0 11-3

157: Levi Haines PSU dec. Danny Nini UNC, 4-1 14-3

165: #14 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Nicholas Fea UNC, 5-2 17-3

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Cade Tenold UNC, 18-3 (TF; 6:21) 22-3

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU pinned #17 Gavin Kane UNC, WBF (0:54) 28-3

197: #5 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. #31 Max Shaw UNC, 10-2 32-3

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall Brandon Whitman UNC, 17-1 (TF; 4:27) 37-3

Extra matches (official NCAA bouts – do not count in dual score):

165: Matt Lee PSU dec. Logan Badge UNC, 9-3

Records: Penn State (6-0, 0-0 B1G); North Carolina (2-4)

North Carolina Dual Meet Bout-By-Bout:

125: Gary Steen took battled No. 33 Jack Wagner, a seventh-year senior, at 125. The duo battled through the first half of the opening period in neutral with neither wrestler finding an opening on offense. Wagner notched the bout's first takedown late in the first period and finished the stanza on top to lead 2-0 after one. Stene chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 2-1 score. Wagner was able to pick up a second takedown and then built his riding time up over 1:00, leading 4-1. He finished the second period on top and carried that lead into the third period. Wagner chose neutral to start the third period. Steen worked the middle of the mat on offense, but the Nittany Lion freshman could not break through Wagner's defense as the clock moved below the 1:00 mark.

133: Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, met Jace Palmer. Bravo-Young picked up the first takedown a minute in, cut Palmer loose and took a 4-1 lead with another takedown at the midway point of the opening period. Bravo-Young tacked on a third takedown and cut at the 1:00 mark and led 6-3. The Nittany Lion senior finished the period with a fourth takedown to lead 8-3, finishing the period on top. Bravo-Young chose neutral to start the second period and Bravo-Young quickly took the Tar Heel down a fifth time. Bravo-Young added another quick takedown, then a seventh, and went to work on top. He worked his time up near 2:00 before cutting Palmer loose. He added an eighth takedown, then a ninth in the final seconds and led 18-7 with over 2:00 in riding time after two. Palmer chose down to start the third but Bravo-Young quickly added four more takedowns, finishing off the 26-11 technical fall at the 6:14 mark.

141: Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 5 at 141, took No. 25 Lachlan McNeil. The duo battled through an even first period, with neither wrestler threatening over the first 2:20. McNeil got in on a low single at the :30 mark but Bartlett deftly countered the move for the bout's first takedown at the :26 mark to lead 2-0 after a short rideout. McNeil chose down to start the second period. Bartlett worked the top position well off the whistle, working his riding time up over 1:00. The Nittany Lion junior continued to break the Tar Heel down as time hit 1:00 but McNeil was able to escape to a 2-1 score with Bartlett owning 1:37 in riding time. Leading 2-1, Bartlett chose down to start the final period. He quickly got to his feet and escaped to a 3-1 lead, still owning 1:26 in riding time. Bartlett circled the Tar Heel and connected on a low single at 1:05 but McNeil was able to kick out of the hold to keep the bout close. With riding time clinched and the clock moving below :25, Bartlett controlled the action in the center of the mat and walked away with a strong 4-1 decision.

149: Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 17 at 149, face Jayden Scott. Van Ness worked his offense from the outset, forcing Scott to the outside circle over the first minute-plus of the opening period. The Nittany Lion was relentless, however, continuing to pursue his opponent and collecting his right ankle at the :50 mark. Van Ness appeared to work the Tar Heel into control for a takedown on the edge of the mat, but none was awarded, and the bout moved to the second period tied 0-0. Van Ness chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Van Ness continued to press Scott backwards, but the Tar Heel was able to work the outside circle and keep the Lion from connecting. Van Ness finally forced a first stall at the :15 mark and led 1-0 after two. Scott chose down to start the third period and Van Ness worked to control the action on top. Van Ness forced Scott's chest to the mat as his riding time moved over 1:00. He continued to put together a strong ride as the clock hit :30, maintaining his offensive position until a reset at :25. Van Ness finished on top and, with 1:56 in time, posted the 2-0 win.

157: True freshman Levi Haines once again got the nod at 157 and met Danny Nini. Haines notched a quick takedown and nearly turned Nini to his back, but the Tar Heel was able to roll out of trouble and escaped to a 2-1 Haines lead. Haines' early takedown was the only offense in the first period and the Lion carried the 2-1 lead into the second period. Haines chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Haines continued to shoot Nini backwards as the period hit :45. Nini defended each Lion shot and Haines led 3-1 after two. Nini chose down to start the third and Haines went to work on top. The Nittany Lion controlled the action, working his riding time up over 1:00 and then towards 2:00. Haines dominated the action, keeping Nini prone and finishing off the bout with a third period rideout. He ended the match with 2:56 in riding time and rolled to the 4-1 win.

165: Alex Facundo , ranked No. 14 at 165, wrestled Nicholas Fea. Facundo turned a low shot into a scramble at 2:15 and finished off the takedown to lead 2-0 with 1:40 left in the period. Fea escaped to a 2-1 score and action continued in neutral. Facundo worked his offense in the final minute, but Fea was able to tie up the action at the :27 mark. Facundo led 2-1 after one. Facundo chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Fea connected on a high single with 1:10 left in the period but Facundo battled through the effort and forced a reset with 1:00 on the clock. The action continued in neutral for the rest of the period and Facundo led 3-1 after two. Fea chose down to start the third period and Facundo maintained control of the action over the first :30, with action rolling out of bounds. Fea was able to scramble his way to an escape with 1:10 left on the clock, Facundo with :48 in riding time. Facundo fought off a solid Fea shot at the :40 mark and then another at :25. The Nittany Lion countered a late Fea shot and picked up another takedown to finish off the match with a 5-2 win.

174: Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, took on Cade Tenold. Starocci took the Tar Heel down quickly and nearly pinned him with a cradle. Tenold fought out of the move, Starocci settled for four back points, turned him for four again and lead 10-0 at the 1:15 mark. Starocci dominated the action on top, forcing the Tar Heel back to the mat as he worked to turn him for more back points. Starocci settled for a 10-0 lead with 2:22 in riding time after one. Starocci chose neutral to start the second period and Starocci quickly took him down and cut him. He added another takedown to open up a 14-1 lead. Starocci's dominant ride gave him a 14-1 lead with 3:52 in time after two. Tenold chose down to start the third and Starocci let him up. The Nittany Lion took Tenold down to lead 16-2 and had his riding time clinched. He finished off the bout with a final takedown and posted the 18-3 technical fall at the 6:21 mark.

184: Aaron Brooks , ranked No. 1 at 184, met No. 17 Gavin Kane. Brooks ended the bout quickly. He moved in on a standing cradle, collected himself and his opponent and worked Kane's shoulders to the mat. Brooks settled in and picked up the fast fall, getting the pin at the :54 mark.

197: Max Dean , ranked No. 5 at 197, battled No. 31 Max Shaw. Dean worked the middle of the mat for the opening period, calmly looking for his offensive chance. With the clock moving below 1:00, Dean connected on a low shot and worked his way into control of Shaw, taking the Tar Heel down for a 2-0 lead as the clock hit :30. Dean finished the period on top and led by two after one. Dean chose down to start the second stanza and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead. He fought off a solid Shaw shot at the 2:0 mark and then slipped around a slight Shaw shot for a second takedown and a 5-0 lead. Dean worked to turn Shaw, but action was stopped twice by the official. He finished the period on top, however, and led 5-0 with 1:34 in riding time after two. Shaw chose down to start the third period and Dean cut him loose after his time edge moved over 2:00. Shaw got in on a high single and Dean went to work countering the shot. He steadily moved around and in control for a takedown and a 7-2 lead after cutting Shaw loose again. Dean scrambled his way to another takedown with :29 left to lead 9-2. With riding time clinched, Dean finished the period on top. With 2:29 in time, Dean posted the 10-2 major decision.

285: Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 1 at 285, faced Brandon Whitman. Kerkvliet wasted no time, taking Whitman down in the opening seconds to lead 2-0 early. He then worked top position into a four-on-one title and added the nearfall points to lead 6-0. Kerkvliet added another two-point turn before the first period ended and led 8-0 with 2:49 in time after one. Kerkvliet chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 9-0 lead. He took Whitman down again within seconds of his escape, cut him loose and took him down again. Kerkvliet ended the match with two two-point near falls, picking up the 17-1 tech fall at the 4:27 mark.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.