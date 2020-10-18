State College, Pa. – President Donald J. Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. will visit State College on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Make America Great Again! Event with Donald Trump Jr. will be held at Fullington Trailways, 2101 Alexander Dr., State College, according to the Trump campaign's website.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the event starts at 3:00 p.m. You can register for the event on the campaign's website.

All tickets are subject to first-come, first-served basis. Only two tickets can be registered per mobile number per event.

"By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the Trump campaign's website warns.