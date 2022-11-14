The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Centre County updates

As work winds down in 2022, PennDOT is providing a mid-November update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024.

Due to the November 12 Penn State home football game, no work took place on Friday, Nov. 11. All lanes will remain clear through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Additionally, motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of Nov. 14:

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install sewer line and perform base restoration repairs. No detours will be used.



One crew will be working between Highland Avenue and Fairmont Avenue on Atherton Street.



A second and third crew will be working from West Hamilton Avenue to Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street.



Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour.



Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.



Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job.

Montour County

A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday on Interstate 80 eastbound in Danville and West Hemlock Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on the highway near mile marker 226. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is expected to be completed in one day. Drivers should expect minor delays.

Columbia County

Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships:

Interstate 80

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be doing miscellaneous work to complete the project in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 westbound: The contractor will be doing miscellaneous work to complete the project in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Route 11 southbound lane closure

There will be a lane closure on Route 11 in the southbound direction under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

