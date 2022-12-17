University Park, Pa. — The date has been set for the 2023 Blue-White Game—one of the annual highlights of the Penn State sports calendar.

The Blue-White football game will be played Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Beaver Stadium. The intra-squad scrimmage is tentatively scheduled to kick in the early to mid-afternoon. More details about Blue-White Game and related events will be announced after the 2022 regular season.

No. 11 Penn State is returning to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense and three on special teams.

The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

