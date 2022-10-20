Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City Lions SC will be offering in-depth training programs for various ages of youth players in the area.

The City Lions will continue to build their legacy in Williamsport with a youth academy program taught by members of the men's and women's City Lions teams, including managers and players.

Costs for kids aged six or seven are $220 and include 23 practice sessions from November until June. For the older age groups, the plan costs $440 for 51 training sessions over the same time period.

Training sessions will be on Tuesdays at the Liberty Area in downtown Williamsport. Kids aged six to 12 will train from 5-6:30 p.m. with the 13 and up group to follow from 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday training sessions will be held at the Williamsport YMCA beginning on Nov. 17. The younger group will meet from 5-6 p.m. and the older group will meet from 6-7 p.m.

If the sessions generate a lot of interest, then teams may form for weekend games.

Anyone interested in signing up or getting more information about the academy should email the Williamsport City Lions at info@citylionssc.com.

