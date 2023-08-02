The synagogue gunman, Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people and wounded six others in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 has been sentenced to death. He was unanimously sentenced to death by a federal jury on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Over the past two days, jurors on the case spent over 10 hours deliberating sentencing. If the vote had not been unanimous, Bowers would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Bowers was convicted on June 16 of all 63 charges against him, twenty-two of which were capital offenses.

The 2018 shooting was the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the United States in history. The victims who died include a 97-year-old great grandmother, an 87-year-old accountant and a couple who was married at the same synagogue over 60 years ago, CNN reported.

Four police officers who responded were wounded. Eight others inside the building escaped unharmed.

