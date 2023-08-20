Williamsport, Pa. — Panama ended Cuba’s first bid at the Little League World Series Championship early Sunday morning with a 3-2 victory at Volunteer Stadium.

An inning after Panama took its first lead of the day, Ruben Canto fanned the side to end the second. It set a tone defensively that Panama was able to keep going nearly the entire game.

Heikel Reyes missed on a high fastball for a third strike. Luis Aparicio looked on a fastball and Canto dropped a curveball on him. Aparicio was ahead and waved at the ball as it sailed by for a third strike.

Panama added two more runs in the later innings to put the game out of reach.

Omar Vargas started the game. He struck out ten batters against one walk. Allan Rodriguez entered in the sixth to pick up the save.

Cuba wouldn’t go away quietly. Luis Aparicio drove the second offering of his sixth inning at bat deep past the left field fence for a two-run home run. He stomped down on the plate and let out a scream as Cuba pulled within one of Panama.

The excitement ended when Rodriguez forced a fly ball out to right field before striking out the final batter.

Panama 3, Cuba 2

PAN 100 200—3 6 1

CUB 000 002—2 3 1

Omar Vargas, Allan Rodriguez (4), and Ian Corrales. Ismael Ortega, Edgar Torrez (4), and Jonathan Lopez.

WP: Vargas. LP: Ortega.

Top Panama hitters: Ian Corrales 1-1, 2 RBI. Top Cuba hitters: Luis Aparicio 1-2, HR, run, 2 RBI.

Records: Panama 2-1. Cuba 1-2.

