Williamsport, Pa. — Mountain Region Little League made up for the lack of offense in its first outing against Metro in the 2023 Little League World Series.

The team from Henderson, Nevada scored 10 runs on seven hits through the first two innings en route to a 13-2 win over Great Lakes in the Saturday nightcap. The game was called in the fourth after the ten-run-rule went into effect.

“We talked earlier how everybody is painting the outside corner and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Mountain Manager Ryan Gifford said. “We’ve had very intense batting practices hitting that pitch the other way.”

A strikeout opened the game before David Edwards hit a single and Nolan Gifford followed with a double. Both runners scored when Jaxson McMullin drove a single into left field. Arlie Daniel was hit by a pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice from shortstop to second base.

“David (Edwards) started off in the first inning and just drilled that one,” Gifford said. “They did what we’ve been working on.”

Leading by four entering the second inning, Mountain continued the hunt as it posted six more runs to put the ten-run-rule into effect.

Logan Levasseur, Mason Walther, and Chase Daley all reached base safely to open the second inning. Edwards drove a run in with a single and McMullin cleared the bases with a three-run home run over the left field fence.

The offense added an insurance run in the third when JoJo Dixon led off with a single and eventually scored on a passed ball.

“I knew they had it in them,” Gifford said. “It was just a matter of breaking through.”

Edwards started the game for the Mountain region. He looked solid early, retiring the side with two pop fly outs and a ground ball out. He gave up his first hit in the second, but stranded the runner with a fly ball to left field and an inning-ending ground ball to short.

“When I got the start, I said to myself I was going to go right at them,” Edwards said. “It was great pitching. My defense backed me up.”

The defense showed up again in the third when Eddie Bloch hit a lead-off single and Lincoln Luffler was hit by a pitch. With runners in scoring position and one out, Jake Gilmer hit a ball to shallow left field. Mason Walther charged and made a diving stop. Unsure about the catch, Bloch attempted to take third but was tug out by Logan Levasseur just a few feet from the bag.

Great Lakes challenged the catch. It wouldn’t have made a difference, as Levasseur threw the ball to second for a tag out of Luffler, thinking Walther dropped the ball. The challenge upheld the catch and ended the inning.

“We talked about being better defensively,” Gifford said. “They are all great baseball players. They all know what they need to do.”

Facing elimination and a possible ten-run-rule loss, the Great Lakes offense finally got to Edwards in the fourth inning. Owen Nardell hit a double and scored on a single from Kevin Klingerman during the next at bat.

After a ground out to second for the inning’s second out, Cole Mueller hit a single into left field to score another run. Edwards eventually forced a ground ball to third for a force out to end the game.

Mountain 13, Great Lakes 2 (four innings)

MOU 461 2—13 10 1

GL 000 2—2 5 3

David Edwards and Cruz Lester. Owen Nardell, Beau Spangler (2), Eddie Bloch (4), and Hunter Sayre.

WP: Edwards. LP: Nardell.

Top Mountain hitters: David Edwards 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Nolan Gifford 2-2, HR, 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI. Top Great Lakes hitters: Owen Nardell 1-2, 2B, run.

Records: Mountain 1-1. Great Lakes 0-2.

