Bradford Counyt, Pa. — James R. Nasatka, Esquire, First Assistant District Attorney of Bradford County, Pa., announced his run for District Attorney upon the intended retirement of DA Albert Ondrey at the end of 2023.

Nasatka, 37, was born in Easton, Pa., and lived the majority of his life in Mount Bethel, a small village in Northampton County, Pa.

As the son of a police officer, Nasatka long held an interest in the field of law enforcement. "I was taught a sense of justice for most of my life," he said.

Nasatka graduated from the now-closed Pius X High School in Bangor, Pa., third in his class. He received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from East Stroudsburg University. In 2014, he graduated from Widener University Commonwealth Law School, Harrisburg.

While in law school, Nasatka was an intern for The Honorable Richard Lewis and a certified legal intern for The Dauphin County Public Defender’s Office. Upon returning to my hometown after law school, he opened a solo practitioner law office in Easton, which later moved to Allentown, before joining the firm of Santos Law Group, P.C.

His primary areas of practice included criminal defense, family law, and landlord tenant, as well as small claims civil law.

In 2020, Nasatka applied for an opening in the Bradford County District Attorney’s office and was hired as an Assistant District Attorney.

I applied because it has always been my goal to become a criminal prosecutor to help citizens, especially of small communities like the one I grew up in," he said.

"I moved to Sayre with my fiancé, and we are currently planning to look into buying our first home," Nasatka said.

During the tumultuous time of Chad Salsman's scandal and the many his legal proceedings, Nasatka said he helped keep the office running and protecting the citizens of Bradford County, contining to work in the office when Albert Ondrey was then appointed and later elected through a special election to fill out Salsman’s term.

In the spring of 2022, First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher left the office to become the Assistant Chief Public Defender. Attorney Ondrey selected Nasatka to serve as First Assistant District Attorney.

Nasatka released the following statement:

“During the term of Attorney Ondrey, crime has significantly decreased in Bradford County. We now have staffed police departments, and a fully staffed Drug Task Force. I want to become your District Attorney to continue that progress.

"I hope to continue to utilize the task force to intercept the flow of controlled substances both within the county, and into the county via the New York border.

"I will continue to fight for justice as Attorney Ondrey does by fighting to incarcerate the major dealers and distributors and find appropriate options for the addicts they create to feed their business. I will also fight to bring justice to our local businesses both big and small when their business is compromised by crime.

"Attorney Ondrey has assembled a skilled office team of attorneys, staff, and a Victim Witness Coordinator that now has an larger office with a conference room for greater ease and privacy in meeting with victims, witnesses, and law enforcement to ensure justice for our county. I intend to continue to continue to use that team to help victims and witnesses feel safe and secure in meeting with members of our office.

"I bring over six years of legal experience in criminal law as well as a lifetime of living and operating in a small town.”

