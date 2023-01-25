Bradford County, Pa. — Albert C. Ondrey, District Attorney for Bradford County will not seek re-election this fall. He intends to retire from the practice of law after 40 years.

At the expiration of this term, DA Ondrey will have served Bradford County for 21 years full time and some additional part time years as Assistant District Attorney and District Attorney, according to a news release from the District Attorney's offic.e

Ondrey was appointed District Attorney June 1, 2021, and elected to the position in November 2021 for the balance of the term following the arrest and conviction of Chad A. Salsman, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of promoting prostitution and two misdemeanor charges of obstruction and intimidation of a witness in May of 2021.

“It has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County for these 20 plus years and will continue to be my honor to do so until the end of my term," Ondrey said.

"I thank the members of law enforcement and the community for their assistance over these years. My goal was to restore trust to the office after the unfortunate events leading to the resignation of the prior District Attorney and I believe that I have accomplished that,” he said.

