Williamsport, Pa. — An assistant coach for the Cuban team left the Little League complex late Saturday night and has not returned.

Jose Perez left the Grove where players and coaches are housed during the Little League World Series in the cover of darkness, according to a source with Little League.

“Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport,” Senior Director of Communications for Little League International Kevin Fountain said.

Cuba was eliminated from the 2023 Little League World Series today with a 3-2 loss to Panama. Cuba opened the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Japan before rebounding to capture an 11-1 win over Australia.

Little League announced in a press conference Saturday it had reached an agreement with the Cuban Baseball Federation to give Cuban teams the chance to qualify for the Series over the next three years. The agreement also incorporated the creation of softball leagues within the country.

