Blossburg, Pa. – Great news from the Blossburg Memorial library! The library has reopened with its previous limited hours: Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.; and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The library is also continuing to offer Grab & Go services for those who cannot come in or wear a mask.

Call (570) 638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com to arrange pick-up on Tuesday through Friday. Staff members will be wearing masks and ask that patrons do so as well. The library also has a new hand sanitizing station at the entrance and requests that patrons use it upon entering the library.

The library will be open for browsing and computer use. Computers are available for up to half an hour and will be shut down half an hour before closing time each day for cleaning and sanitizing.

Library staff requests that children under age 13 be accompanied by a guardian and suggests that patrons limit their time in the library to about half an hour at a time.

Patrons can drop off old materials that have not yet been returned at the service desk or the drop box. Those who have old fines can speak with a librarian to discuss clearing the debt. Fines should not be a deterrent from using the library.

Blossburg Memorial Library's staff members are still committed to the community and to each and every one of the library's patrons, and they are excited to see people return to the reopened library.

For those who are not quite ready to stop by in person, free books and other resources are available through Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.