Galeton, Pa. -- Among the booths at the Galeton Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival on Saturday, September 26, will be one with co-authors Logan Gorg of Galeton and Katherine “Katie” Peachey of Bloomsburg with illustrator Suzan Richar of Wellsboro, who created the book When My Family Stayed Home: A Dog's Quarantine Story.

A Dog's Quarantine Story was released on August 23, and copies will be available for purchase at the festival. The group will be outdoors at the John J. Collins Memorial Park and signing copies of their book.

Their 28-page picture book featuring 27 illustrations and several photographs is about a dog that is experiencing the joy of having his family at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will be the first time the two authors will be together in-person since celebrating Gorg's birthday in July. The two became friends while students at Bloomsburg University. Gorg graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and has been working as a paralegal at Ross Law in Coudersport ever since.

Peachey graduated in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in Education and English and went on to earn a master’s degree in Literacy in 2020 at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre. She teaches high school and middle school English for the Southern Columbia Area School District in Catawissa.

“I went to work on a Thursday in March but wasn’t allowed to return on Friday, because of Governor Wolf’s statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Gorg.

“Katie and I were both home due to the quarantine. Within about a week, we had decided to write a book together that would give comfort during an uncomfortable time. That organically led to dogs and what they always do – provide comfort – something we felt everyone needed, especially in the face of the pandemic.”

Their main character, a dog they named Toby, tells the story. “He is loosely based on Ginger, a friend’s Llewellin Setter. The two of us used a photo of Ginger for inspiration," Gorg explained.

On the back cover are these words: "This story is an uplifting perspective of isolation offered through the lens of a family's dog who is thrilled, confused, and filled with love when he realizes his family is staying home with him. It explores the new normal that so many families have experienced during the global pandemic.

It offers humor, human connection, and hope for readers young and old. This piece captures a time that is unique in circumstances but universal in nature. From making dance videos to building toilet paper forts, our dog's family is experiencing something that we all have, binding us with this shared -- and somehow positive, if you ask the dog -- moment in history."

Under the photo of Ginger on the first page the authors wrote: "This book is dedicated to all the pets in our lives, who daily make our lives fuller, muddier and more joyful. This book is also for the families out there who have found beauty in the chaos and grown stronger together. This book is for you."

“Google Docs allowed Katie and I to write on the same page at the same time so we would go back and forth,” said Gorg. She released her first self-published book in 2018 through Amazon’s publishing platform and was familiar with the process.

"I was delighted when Logan, my great niece, asked me in April to illustrate their book," said Richar. "They told me they wanted a Llewellin Setter so I googled it, found a photo and went from there." Richar's illustrations are done in watercolor with some outlining in ink. “I have been involved in art my entire life and normally do watercolor landscapes," said Richar, a retired insurance professional who had worked and lived in Galeton.

“Until September 26 when we are in Galeton, the only place people can buy our book is on Amazon,” said Gorg.