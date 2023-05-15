Mill Hall, Pa. — A 37-year-old man was allegedly caught stealing dozens of packs of baseball and basketball cards at Walmart.

A loss prevention officer at Walmart on Hogan Boulevard in Mill Hall spotted Timothy Martin cutting open numerous trading card packages with a pocket knife on May 11 at 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Once the packages were opened, Martin reportedly shoved the cards in his jacket pocket. When police arrived and approached Martin, he began taking the cards out of his pocket and tossing them under the aisles in an attempt to hide them, state police said.

In total, Martin tried to steal 52 packs of cards totaling $376. He was charged with retail theft.

