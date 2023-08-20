Williamsport, Pa. — On Sunday, Major League Baseball announced the 2024 Little League Classic participants will include the Detroit Tigers and the storied franchise that is the New York Yankees.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced the participants on ABC while on air in Williamsport prior to the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies contest at Bowman Field.

Next years Classic will take place on Sunday, Aug 18. The contest will be the seventh installment of the tradition that adds to the excitement of the Little League World Series.

Aaron Judge is sure to be the fan favorite attraction on the complex in South Williamsport just as Bryce Harper was on Sunday, and Mike Trout during his visit in 2021, despite being on the injured list.

The Little League World Series winners bracket is set to take the main stage on Monday heading into Day 6 of this year's Little League World Series

