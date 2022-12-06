MontoursvilleBoysBBall_2022

Montoursville varsity boys basketball paid tribute to Mike Boughton in their first game on Monday night, the first home sporting event since the school's football coach passed. 

 Photo provided

A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton.

After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players.

Montoursville's Quinn Ranck shoots a three pointer from right in front of the student section.

The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville.

