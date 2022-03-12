The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted Raise the Region 2022 on March 9 and 10, to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties support local nonprofit fundraising efforts.

North Central Pennsylvania showed its true spirit of philanthropy by donating $2,144,702 to 320 nonprofit organizations. The 30-hour online fundraiser had thousands of donors make 13,704 gifts.

“Raise the Region has transformed the philanthropic landscape of North Central Pennsylvania”, said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO. “When FCFP launched the program in 2013, we never imagined that it would trigger $14.4 million in charitable donations over the following decade. We are grateful to Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and the generous sponsors that make the program possible. Above all, we are proud to support the incredible work of our regional nonprofits, and are inspired by the extraordinary generosity of their donors.”

In addition to the public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from $334,500 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors.

Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Autotrader, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to more than 90 participating nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits were divided into three categories based on their size allowing more organizations to receive prizes.

To view a full list of the prize and incentive results, visit: www.raisetheregion.org/prizes

The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the small, medium, and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period:

Small nonprofit – Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library

Medium nonprofit - Expectations Women's Center

Large nonprofit - Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

The second place prize winners each receive $2,000:

Small nonprofit - Aly's Monkey Movement

Medium nonprofit – Paternostro Cancer Foundation

Large nonprofit – Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

$1,000 is awarded to each of the third place prize winners:

Small nonprofit – DIG Furniture Bank

Medium nonprofit – Community Theatre League, Inc.

Large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School

Aubrey Alexander said, “We are blown away by the support of our community this year, considering all the challenges we are facing today in our country. The businesses and residents have once again stepped up to the plate. We are proud to have our name on the hood of Raise the Region 2022. Thank you to all for the support.”



