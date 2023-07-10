Harrisburg, Pa. – Troopers seized cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs with a combined approximate street value of approximately $14 million during the second quarter of 2023.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers seized 144 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and 74,074 pills of assorted narcotics.

PSP also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Commonwealth's fifth annual Drug Take Back event at Pocono Raceway is July 21-23, giving residents another way to responsibly dispose of unused medications.

“We know most heroin and fentanyl addictions start with prescription pills, and those medications are too often easily accessible in homes. Please join us in making sure your medications are safely disposed of when no longer needed," said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

About 450 pounds of medications have been collected at the track since the Office of Attorney General’s first partner event with Pocono Raceway in 2018, according to the AGs office.

